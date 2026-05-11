Sunday Comic: The quarter system FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The woes of the quarter system By New U Graphic Design May 11, 2026 Rachel Kong is a Graphic Design Intern for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at rkong4@uci.edu Editorials 2026-2027 New University editor applications are open May 11, 2026 Sports No. 6 UC Irvine Men’s Volleyball advances to national championship game May 11, 2026 A&E ‘Mother Mary’ may not be for everyone May 11, 2026 Columns Punctuation, the newest Gen Z art form May 10, 2026 A&E A behind the scenes of Burnt Out Games’ Kawai’ian Isolation May 10, 2026 Features Restive Moves: Bringing the arts and mindfulness to UCI May 10, 2026 Read More New U The glorification of detachment Sleeping With Sirens’s thematic return to their first studio album In our culture of nonchalant, be ‘chalant’ UCI Men’s Volleyball advances to NCAA Championship semifinals Increase in gas prices creates affordability concerns for student commuters