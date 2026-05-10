‘Mother Mary’ may not be for everyone

Anne Hathaway’s first film release of the month “Mother Mary” arrives just before the anticipated “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and takes the actress to a drastically different role. The A24 psychological drama-thriller, written and directed by David Lowery, opened on April 24, following a limited theatrical release earlier in the month.

Despite Hathaway’s prestige in the industry, the film has not received as much mainstream attention as expected. Most discussion takes place in smaller outlets and online communities like Reddit. The film is grossing roughly $2.3 million worldwide according to The Numbers and has a decent Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, exemplifying just how divided critics and audiences are.

“Mother Mary” follows a world-famous pop star preparing for her comeback after a traumatic onstage fall. Feeling aimless and seeking grounding, Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel). The two women are forced to confront unresolved personal issues from past collaborations. As the story progresses, the film shifts into supernatural territory, using a recurring red ghost figure as a metaphor for the shared trauma that binds the two women.

Hathaway describes the dynamic between the two in an NPR interview as “magnetic fields,” explaining that the characters are equally drawn to and repelled by one another. Their power dynamic constantly shifts throughout the film.

If viewers were expecting anything like some of Hathaway’s more famous movies, like “Interstellar” or “The Devil Wears Prada,” this film is not that. Much of “Mother Mary” consists of extended dialogue between the two characters. With hidden meanings and heavy symbolism guiding the narrative, the film feels conceptual.

This may explain why reviews are so divided, as the abstract nature of the film may not be ideal for “the average moviegoer,” according to one Reddit user. Some speculate that the film was not created to be a blockbuster money maker, but rather a passion piece for the love of the arts.

Lowery’s filmmaking style, as seen previously with his movie “The Green Knight,” prioritizes imagery, atmosphere and metaphor over traditional narratives. Lowery said in an interview for TheWrap that the movie was about evoking a feeling: “It was an emotion. And achieving that emotion took a lot of trial and error.”

The emotions of “Mother Mary” are certainly strong, almost palpable, leaving viewers with an eerie feeling. One of the film’s most memorable moments comes early on when Hathaway’s character breaks into a haunting dance sequence, convulsing across the floor as Sam watches. There is no music to accompany the unsettling visual. In that moment, the audience sees through Sam’s lens, in a trance of both shock and awe. This unconventional moment, followed by long stretches of back-and-forth dialogue, may pull some viewers out of the film.

Music is arguably one of the most important aspects of the film, as it functions partly as a musical. The songs were primarily created and produced by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX, with additional creative input from FKA twigs, who also appears in the film. According to Variety, the sound and persona in “Mother Mary” are “reminiscent” of famous pop stars like Madonna and Lady Gaga. However, Lowery makes it clear in an interview for IndieWire that Mother Mary is entirely her own character, saying “[He] didn’t want to have too many musical touchstones that [they] were leaning on.”

Audiences were shocked to discover that Hathaway took an unusual hands-on approach, performing all of her own vocals. Speaking to Billboard, Hathaway explained that “it took two years to discover Mother Mary’s sound,” revealing that she now felt more comfortable singing in a lower register than what she had been trained in. Her goal was to avoid her traditional musical theatre style voice and channel a pop sound.

Notably, the film features an entirely female-centered speaking cast, with no male character speaking throughout its 112-minute runtime. The choice further emphasizes Lowery’s focus on portraying women’s creative and emotional relationships without any male influence.

“Mother Mary” is not for everyone; it’s a divisive film that sacrifices a traditional narrative for a deeply eerie and interpretive experience. The film embraces ambiguity, making it both polarizing yet enthralling. Its impact is ultimately dependent on the viewer’s willingness to descend into its surreal, haunting world.

Kayla Luke Colon is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at klukecol@uci.edu.

Edited by Avani Kumar and Tracy Sandoval