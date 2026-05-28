My Chemical Romance: A revival of ‘Danger Days’

My Chemical Romance released an alternate version of their original 2010 track “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” from their album “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” on May 14. This alternate version was recorded for BBC Radio 1 and comes 15 years after the release of the original track and from their last studio album release.

After the initial release of “Danger Days,” the pop-punk band was largely inactive until the announcement of their 2025 tour, “‘Long Live’: The Black Parade North American Tour,” which was announced with an accompanying concept release video. This tour instead focused on their 2006 album “The Black Parade.” Shortly after on June 5, 2025, My Chemical Romance released a remaster of their 2004 album “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.” The band’s recent streak of callbacks and re-releases of their previous albums set the stage for the re-release of “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na).”

Because of this track record, many fans expected that this would not be the only remastered track of “Danger Days” that would be officially released. On the band’s subreddit, r/MyChemicalRomance, one user under the username Scarecro–w announced their theory for “S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W 2.0.” Attached to the post was an image of My Chemical Romance’s Instagram post teasing a “Danger Days” re-release with the album in the background, the Roman numerals XV, and ominous white text reading “Tomorrow.” The post was titled “S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W 2.0 Finally Confirmed” and the caption beneath the image attached to the post read, “This announcement can mean nothing else. You can thank me later.”

“S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W” is the tenth track on the “Danger Days” album, and its mention by users on My Chemical Romance’s subreddit indicates that fans noted the Roman numerals XV and their implication of a “Danger Days” re-release to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The band’s Instagram account features a “Danger Days” makeover, along with the album art serving as the account’s profile picture to commemorate the 15th birthday of the album.

Following the release of the alternate version of “Na Na Na,” the band uploaded a post to their Instagram announcing a deluxe edition of “Danger Days.”

“Just over 15 years ago, we released a record we’re really proud of, called ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’,” My Chemical Romance wrote in the post. “Today we are announcing the release of the 15-Year ‘Deluxe’ Edition of it. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. It’s just as exciting a ride through the strange and reckless apocalypse as it was back then. The future is bulletproof. The aftermath is secondary.”

While many fans remain either excited for a remaster of a particular one of their favorite tracks off the album or unsurprised by the release, some feel disappointed.

“Maybe the new mcr album are the friends we made on the way,” user whoisdanas wrote under the post. Their comment soared to the top comments on the post as many fans liked and replied in agreement.

The user’s comment echoes the wish of many fans since the initial release of “Danger Days” — the release of a fifth studio album from the band.

“@whoisdanas bro I can’t take it anymore I’ve been waiting since 2013,” user tasamadaria replied.

Others accuse the band of potentially selling out with the re-release.

“Something something sell a car on TV,” user madiminsky said in a comment under the post.

The user’s reply intends to recall the lyrics from the song “Disenchanted,” “I spent my high school career spit on and shoved to agree / So I could watch all my heroes sell a car on TV.” This portion of the song aims to call out the pain that artists cause to fans when they begin to trade passion for money, by monetizing their name. The user’s reference to this section indirectly accuses My Chemical Romance of hypocrisy by releasing the same album again for a profit.

While the “Danger Days” re-release appears to have received mixed reactions from fans — from excited anticipation, to deep grief of what could have been — the speculation surrounding whether or not My Chemical Romance will give in to the wishes of their fans for a new album is left unresolved.

Juliana Maldonado is an Arts and Entertainment Intern for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at jrmaldo1@uci.edu.

Edited by Avani Kumar and Geneses Navarro.