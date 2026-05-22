Harry Styles blurs performer-audience divide with new music video

Harry Styles released his music video for the song “Dance No More” featured on his album, “‎Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” (KATTDO), on May 7. Through its lyrics and visual choreography, the music video appears to encourage the pursuit of happiness through romantic attraction and expressive movement, positioning these themes in relation to Styles.

Styles released his album KATTDO on March 6, which will be performed during his “Together, Together” world tour beginning May 15. To promote the release of KATTDO, Styles has dropped three accompanying music videos for the tracks “Aperture,” “American Girls” and, most recently, “Dance No More.” Each video thematically spotlights a different facet of Styles’ personal life as expressed through the songs themselves. “Dance No More” highlights the expressive side of Styles, who has spent 16 years performing in the public eye since his humble beginnings in The X Factor-formed band “One Direction.”

Styles explained in an interview that the lyricism of “Dance No More” stems from an interaction he experienced in a club, where Styles noticed a DJ dancing in the crowd instead of performing –– an uncommon break from typical DJ sets. Styles recalled that this atypical approach to DJing felt refreshing, allowing him to loosen up as the night went on. In a separate interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Styles reflects on his first experience going out in Berlin, in which he felt “so unbelievably free and safe,” that he lifted his hands, closed his eyes and felt tears stream down his face.

This thematic encapsulation is evident in the “Dance No More” music video, where Styles performs before a seated audience and gradually engages them through dance, encouraging them to relax tense expressions and rise from their seats. After rising, the audience begins to dance in the space where Styles had just been performing, dissolving the boundary between performer and audience in a gesture reminiscent of the atypical DJ set that inspired the song. As the music video progresses, the audience begins dancing in formation with Styles, illustrating how breaking this physical hierarchy fosters a sense of collective unity.

Styles includes the line “keep your customer satisfied” as a deliberate homage to Simon & Garfunkel, directly referencing their 1970 song “Keep the Customer Satisfied.” In the Apple Music interview, Styles acknowledged the lyric as an intentional nod to the duo’s songwriting, as their music is influential in his own work. This reference sharpens the song’s thematic tension between performance and authenticity, with Styles highlighting the very pressure he seeks to escape.

With this music video, Styles expresses a worry-free mindset, attempting to create for his audience the same moment of release and ease that he himself learned to embrace. In doing so, he reframes performance not as a one-sided act of labor but as a shared emotional space where artists, too, are allowed to experience such emotion alongside the audience. Ultimately, the music video positions joy, vulnerability and communal freedom as the core of Styles’ evolving artistic identity.

Kathryn Lehman is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at kalehman@uci.edu.

Edited by Avani Kumar and Joshua Gonzales.