Sunday Comic: Procrastination Station

Four panel comic. In the first panel, a person lays on their bed, the words
"I'll study tomorrow"
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Amber Cheng is a Graphic Design Staff Member for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at amberlc2@uci.edu

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