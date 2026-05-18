Sunday Comic: Procrastination Station FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp "I'll study tomorrow" By New U Graphic Design May 18, 2026 Amber Cheng is a Graphic Design Staff Member for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at amberlc2@uci.edu Features UCI Students Create New App for Community and Class Scheduling May 18, 2026 Baseball UCI Baseball faces defeat trying to claim a Championship spot May 18, 2026 Satire Pre-Nostalgia counseling May 18, 2026 Features UCI students put on spring 2026 runway show May 17, 2026 A&E The sun never set on Zara Larsson’s ‘Midnight Sun’ May 16, 2026 Satire Irvine needs more anteaters May 18, 2026 Read More New U Sartre and the myth of the right major Baseball takes big win against UC Riverside, 15-3 2026-2027 New University editor applications are open Sunday Comic: The quarter system No. 6 UC Irvine Men’s Volleyball advances to national championship game