Charli XCX returns with polarizing single ‘Rock Music’

Charli XCX returned with her new single “Rock Music,” a release that has sparked mixed reactions among both fans and critics, on May 8. The current question is whether the track represents artistic reinvention or deliberate provocation following the great success of her 2024 album “Brat.”

“Brat” dominated pop culture for months after its release, creating the viral “brat summer” phenomenon, which even former Vice President Kamala Harris used in her 2024 presidential campaign. This marketing tactic is arguably the biggest comeback of her career, making expectations for Charli’s next era high. However, “Rock Music” transforms the club-pop sound that defined “Brat” into an intentional parody.

The single’s cover art serves as an obvious nod to New Order’s compilation album “Substance” released in 1987. The reference is likely intentional, reflected in the similar minimalist design of plain white backgrounds and matching brown typography. This homage to a band that helped pioneer the fusion of traditional rock instrumentation with synthesizers, sequencers and drum machines makes sense for the single. Much like New Order’s influence on dance-pop, “Rock Music” blurs genre boundaries by merging rock aesthetics with what Charli does best: electronic experimentation.

Some fans have described the track as a “fandom cleanse,” suggesting it is less mainstream and more experimental, which pushes away casual listeners drawn in by the “Brat” era. The song’s heavier, distorted digital sound suggests Charli is returning to her roots.

Charli has long been associated with genre play and satire. Her 2014 breakout single, “Boom Clap,” was a tongue-in-cheek take on the mainstream pop sound at the time. “Rock Music” continues this pattern, functioning in part as a commentary on the music industry’s trend cycles. The lyric, “I think the dance floor is dead / So now we’re making rock music,” appears to nod to this idea, suggesting a self-aware critique of artists constantly reinventing themselves to remain relevant.

Although some fans love this fresh sound, some critics found it deliberately obnoxious.

“I’m speculating, but I think she’s bored with being universally praised,” music journalist Eli Enis said in her blog Chasing Sundays. “‘Rock Music’ feels like an attempt at courting controversy just for the sake of it.”

On Charli’s post promoting the new single, the reaction in the comments was largely negative. Two highly-liked responses described the track as “a damn mess” and bluntly declared, “this sounds so bad holy s**t.”

Music magazine Pitchfork described the song’s central claim as “art is daily bread,” highlighting Charli’s ongoing shifts between irony and sincerity. The review also noted that beneath the track’s heavily processed guitars lies a broader argument for creativity as “a form of essential lifeblood,” and that Charli doesn’t need approval to artistically express herself.

If shock value was Charli’s intention, the strategy appears to have worked. The music video for “Rock Music” amassed more than 3 million views within its first five days of release. Shot entirely in black and white, the video features Charli wearing corseted lace lingerie, paired with a matching neck brace designed by Zana Bayne. Styled by Chris Horan, the costuming leans into an effortlessly cool girl, provocative aesthetic that complements both the track and Charli’s rebellious vibe.

It makes sense that the song’s intense hyperpop-influenced production does not appeal to all listeners. However, fans of hyperpop pioneers, like 100 gecs or SOPHIE, may be more primed to enjoy “Rock Music.”

This single serves as a reminder that Charli XCX remains an experimental artist, unafraid to sound strange in pursuit of something new. Whether interpreted as a critique, satire or a radical new sound, the track continues to push the boundaries of what pop music can be. It also leaves fans wondering whether the single is simply a standalone experiment or an early glimpse of a new album era. With summer approaching, Charli may be preparing to redefine the season once again.

Kayla Luke Colon is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at klukecol@uci.edu.

Edited by Travis Foley and Riley Schnittger