UCI Baseball faces defeat trying to claim a Championship spot

UC Irvine’s Baseball team (24-27, 13-16) faced off against the California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) Roadrunners (23-31, 11-18), falling short 4-0 at Anteater Ballpark on May 15.

Coming off a 6-3 win the previous day, the ‘Eaters were working to extend their winning streak to two and take home a clean sweep in the three game series against the Roadrunners.

The first inning opened with a run from CSUB, where freshman infielder Devon Wilkes hit a single up the middle scoring freshman outfielder Taison Miller.

Already down, UCI attempted to score after a successful double to left field by redshirt junior infielder Frankie Carney, but were unable to build any momentum from this.

For the next few innings neither team claimed any runs, but gained a few hits that ultimately amounted to nothing. Bakersfield still led 1-0.

At the top of the fifth, Roadrunner freshman infielder Brendan Thompson advanced to third base due to a throwing error with his teammates; redshirt senior infielder Dusty Vela and graduate student outfielder Nick Mascaro advanced as well, scoring consecutively on the error — extending their lead to 3-0.

Following this, Roadrunner Miller walked and stole second while Thompson scored another run for CSUB to close out the first half of the fifth.

With three runners scoring for the Roadrunners, the Anteaters were quickly falling behind but determined to get back into the game. However, for the next two innings UCI was unable to string any hits to add pressure against CSUB.

In the seventh, Irvine finally gained a hit from junior infielder Zach Fjelstad, advancing redshirt junior first baseman Alonso Reyes, who reached on a walk. The ‘Eaters pressure was on with runners on first and second, but Irvine was unable to capitalize.

In the eighth inning, despite UC Irvine’s attempts, CSUB pitching continued to keep the momentum on their side even though they stayed scoreless as well in the inning.

In the ninth and final inning, CSUB once again struggled to score as junior catcher Kanoa Morisaki struck out, while redshirt senior infielder Garrett Teunissen struck out with redshirt senior infielder Elijah Pelayo flying out to center field.

UCI’s first batter of the ninth, freshman infielder Lucas Schermer, grounded out as Reyes advanced after being hit by a pitch. Sophomore catcher Efren Ortega also advanced after being hit by a pitch, which gave Reyes the opportunity to move to second.

Going strong in the final minutes of the game, redshirt senior designated hitter Zach Crandall grounded out to second, but gave both Reyes and Ortega the chance to advance — Reyes 90 feet away from scoring, the first steps towards a comeback win.

This was followed by Fjelstad, who walked to put more pressure on CSUB as all the bases were full.

With two outs and three runners on base, senior outfielder Rowan Felsch, who came in to pitch a hit, attempted to bring all his teammates home, but struck out swinging and ended the game for the Anteaters.

The Anteaters did face defeat against the Roadrunners at 4-0, but claimed victory in the series final on May 16 at Anteater Ballpark, 10-7.

Cayley Mazer is a Sports Staff Writer. She can be reached at cmazer@uci.edu.

Edited by Benjamin Flores and Tracy Sandoval