2026-2027 New University editor applications are open

As the school year closes out, New University has opened editor applications for every section for the 2026-2027 academic cycle. Applicants do not need to have previous experience with the paper and all undergraduate UCI students are viable candidates. Whether an applicant is new or wishes to renew their position, they must go through a formal selection process.

Our writing sections — News, Features, Opinion, Arts and Entertainment and Sports — have both primary and assistant section editors. Writing sections typically have one primary editor and two assistant editors. The existence of a new Español section is contingent on the applicant pool. We are seeking both primary and assistant editors for that potential section.

Our visual sections — Layout, Photo, Video, Social Media and Graphic Design — also have both primary and assistant section editors. Given the failed referendum, we hope to zero in on our digital presence. While our print publication is not terminated, we will work to revitalize any and all online spaces our paper occupies.

Our business section is made up of a Chief of Operations and multiple Financial Managers. They make the annual budget, manage advertiser relations and act as business liaisons. Students who wish to pursue a career in marketing, operations or financial management are encouraged to apply.

Since Sept. 23, 1968, some iteration of New University has existed as a journalistic outlet for UCI undergraduates. Come contribute to the cause as we end our 58th year and enter our 59th.

Applications will close May 13, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.