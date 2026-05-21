‘The Sheep Detectives’ is more than a silly children’s movie 

“The Sheep Detectives” embraces the whimsical charm and absurdity of talking animals, similar to 2000s classics like “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” and “Charlotte’s Web.” Directed by Kyle Balda and adapted for screen by Craig Mazin, “The Sheep Detectives” is based on Leonie Swann’s novel “Three Bags Full” and arrived in theaters on May 8. The film is seemingly silly, featuring a flock of sheep who somehow understand human language and attempt to solve a mystery. However, it quickly unfolds into so much more, becoming a surprisingly profound reflection on death, memory and the value of connection.

The sheep’s beloved shepherd, George (Hugh Jackman), is a kindhearted caretaker who raises the sheep only for their wool — rather than to butcher. At night, he reads murder mystery novels to his flock. When he suddenly and mysteriously dies, the sheep confront the stark reality that death is, in fact, not just in the books they read.

The flock’s lack of knowledge about death comes from their ability to “forget.” If something painful or unsavory happens, they can simply close their eyes and will the memory away, erasing any darkness from their consciousness. Losses that may have shaped them — like the death of their parents — disappear and leave the sheep clueless. When the flock attempts to erase their memory of George, Sebastian the sheep (Bryan Cranston) stops them. He reminds them that love does not disappear with death — it survives through memory.

Although the film touches on heavier topics, it still provides plenty of laughs for all. Even a simple chicken-crossing-the-road joke becomes unexpectedly hilarious.

Visually, “The Sheep Detectives” is quite engaging. In a world where AI is taking over, it is refreshing to see well-done and playful CGI animations of animals with real-world environments and actors.. Framestore visual effects supervisor Graham Page explained to Country Life Magazine that “all of the different sheep in the film are based on real sheep.”

The movie has received widespread praise, earning a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One Reddit user suggests the film should be “every kid’s first murder mystery,” a sentiment that speaks to how effectively it balances humor with more complex themes for younger audiences.

Commercially, “The Sheep Detectives” has also found success, earning approximately $28 million worldwide in its first week, according to Screen Daily. While that figure may seem modest compared to major franchises, the film has gained significant traction on social media, where audiences have helped spread word of its impact. One TikTok user posted a video from inside the theater captioned, “I THOUGHT THIS WAS A KIDS MOVIE,” while visibly crying, a clip that has since gained over two million likes.

What ultimately makes “The Sheep Detectives” stand out is its emotional honesty. Although marketed as a children’s movie, it resonates just as strongly with adults. The movie’s profundity is not blatantly obvious, but ever-present as viewers grow to empathize with these CGI animated sheep. By the end of the 109 minutes, the murder mystery fades into the background and reminds the audience to cherish life and those in it.

In a film industry that is dominated by sequels and oversaturated franchise formulas, “The Sheep Detectives” feels refreshingly sincere. It is the kind of movie that makes you laugh, then cry and then somehow laugh again.

Kayla Luke Colon is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at klukecol@uci.edu.

Edited by Travis Foley and Geneses Navarro.