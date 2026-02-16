Civil war and friendship in ‘Fallout’ season two

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for “Fallout” season two.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner’s “Fallout” season two reflects America’s seemingly divided nation and the subsequent fear of civil war. Season two of this series, inspired by the game Fallout: New Vegas, aired on Prime Video from Dec. 16, 2025 to Feb. 3.

The “Fallout” series is set 219 years after a nuclear war, where people have grown up in underground bunkers known as vaults. In season one, Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) — a resident of Vault 33 — sees her father Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) kidnapped and taken to the wasteland above. To save her father, Lucy follows him to the surface, challenging her naive perception of the world as she becomes entangled with wastelanders’ battle to control cold-fusion technology. This technology acts as a clean, renewable energy source.

Season two picks up right where season one left off; Lucy — now aware of her father’s post-war crimes — has teamed up with her former adversary, The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), to track her father down in New Vegas.

While season one explores humanity’s greed and the destructive lengths people will go to establish control over a barren world, season two explores what happens once various factions acquire power. The greed that drives society’s need for power begins to extend beyond the wasteland, evolving into a desire for absolute control over the faction itself. This means civil wars galore, from the Vaults to the newly introduced Legion — a faction that emulates ancient Rome.

Maximus (Aaron Moten) acts as the framing point for this theme of civil war, navigating the Brotherhood of Steel — a militaristic wasteland faction — and the consequences of them acquiring cold-fusion technology. As the various Brotherhood chapters fight for authority over the faction, Maximus begins to see their ideological flaws. Specifically, he sees how they prioritize power over innocent ghouls — humans mutated by nuclear radiation. This contradicts his own sense of compassion and justice, forcing him to grapple with the fact that his compliance makes him just as bad as them. In episode three “The Profligate,” Maximus makes a decision that rejects the Brotherhood’s ideology but solidifies their civil war, exposing how a clash of morals can divide and collapse even the strongest societies.

Watching tensions rise between the Brotherhood is a season highlight; establishing ideological conflict as the foundation of civil war creates a backdrop for Maximus’ reluctant-hero arc.

Lucy and The Ghoul embody another kind of civil war throughout season two — one that spawns from their conflicting idealism and cynicism. While Lucy’s vault upbringing sheltered her enough to see the best in people and act naively, Ghoul has been hardened by the harsh realities of the wasteland. As they travel to New Vegas together, their opposing worldviews begin to complement one another.

For Ghoul, Lucy’s idealism reminds him of his pre-wasteland life as Cooper Howard. This challenges his cynicism, revealing his innate compassion and love for humanity in a way that deconstructs the brutal, gun-slinging cowboy persona he fronted in season one. Meanwhile, Ghoul’s cynicism constantly pushes Lucy to challenge her naivety head-on, acting as a model for the morally gray decisions she must learn to make in the wasteland. He allows Lucy to recognize the admirable yet unrealistic nature of her idealism, helping her understand that violence is necessary to survive in their post-apocalyptic world.

As they learn to love one another and meet in the middle despite their opposing worldviews, this friendship becomes the best part of season two. Plus, it makes their inevitable diverging paths all the more heart-wrenching in episode five “The Wrangler.” At large, their dynamic exists in stark contrast to Maximus’ experience with the Brotherhood, exploring how ideological conflict can allow people to learn and grow from one another, not just tear each other apart.

Meanwhile, Hank is this season’s physical embodiment of Vault-Tec — a corporation that helped facilitate the apocalypse 219 years ago. Throughout the season, he develops mind control technology as a solution to the wars he sees brewing in the wasteland. This solution is exemplified in episode six “The Other Player,” when this technology takes control of two warring wastelanders, stripping them of their memories and desires to make them the perfect, docile Vault-Tec employees. While this proves Hank’s solution can quell ideological conflict, it does so in all the wrong ways, echoing colonialism as it degrades people’s innate values and beliefs to enforce his own twisted worldview.

Hank’s solution ignores the fact that not all ideological conflict is bad — like Lucy and Ghoul. Instead, his use of mind-control draws thematic parallels to series like “Severance” and “Plurbis.” It explores how corporations want absolute control and automation of their workforce, creating a sense of peace with no one to challenge their authority — similar to “Severance.” Meanwhile, like “Plurbis,” “Fallout” explores how a singular, united worldview may create a happy facade, but it strips away the individualism and self-expression that defines humanity.

For all its successes, “Fallout” season two has some flaws. This time around, the show suffers from having too many storylines to juggle all at once. While season one relegated its focus to Lucy, Maximus, The Ghoul and Norm MacLean (Moises Arias), season two widens its scope to encompass Hank, plus the conflict between Stephanie Harper (Annabel O’Hagan) and Betty Pearson (Leslie Uggams) in the Vaults. With a mere eight episodes, “Fallout” season two doesn’t have the time to resolve all these storylines, leaving some character arcs unfinished — including Norm and Stephanie.

Thankfully, “Fallout” was renewed for season three in May 2025 — months before season two even aired. This means fans can expect to see Lucy, Maximus and Ghoul return to screens as early as March 2027, hopefully with some closure for both Norm and Stephanie. In the meantime, fans can spend their time mulling over season two’s exploration of civil war and friendship.



Travis Foley is an Arts & Entertainment Apprentice for the winter 2026 quarter. He can be reached at tdfoley@uci.edu.

Edited by Tracy Sandoval