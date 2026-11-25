Jazz drifted through the galleries while UCI students posed for pictures with the artwork. Meanwhile, families gathered around art tables as children turned poems into paintings. The new exhibit “Hello Again” brought a crowd to the UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) in Costa Mesa during its Nov. 14 celebration.

The free, all-day celebration invited visitors to use watercolors and oil pastels to create art inspired by poems. The event also featured an engagement gallery, a scavenger hunt and a live jazz performance by Nolan Mirando and Daniel Richardson of UCI’s Claire Trevor School of the Arts.

“Hello Again,” which opened Nov. 13, is the first major exhibition of the museum’s combined collection with the Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art since UCI acquired OCMA in 2025.

“So ‘Hello Again’ is called ‘Hello Again’ because it’s really just that,” second-year UCI PhD student Julia Pelletier, who worked on the exhibit, told New University. “We’re sort of reintroducing ourselves and reintroducing our collection now that the two museums have been unified.”

The exhibit itself features roughly 119 works spanning 134 years, with a focus on California art from the 1960s and 1970s. Some of the included artists were Ed Ruscha, Wayne Thiebaud, Andy Warhol, Ruth Asawa, Betye Saar and Judy Chicago.

Notably, the exhibit was organized by theme rather than chronology. Some of the galleries explore themes such as “Atmosphere,” “Love and War” and “Figure Out.”

“It is not supposed to be a chronological sort of, like, history of California,” Pelletier said. “It’s really looking at relationships between pieces across time and sort of how they interact.”

These themes were prominent in the engagement gallery, as according to the museum, visitors were invited to try two hands-on activities inspired by some of the pieces from the exhibit that represented an assemblage art-style, a practice that merges supposedly normal items into a unified piece.

Examples of this are seen through Alexis Smith’s “Valedictorian” that merged student-like items such as glasses, paper cards, pickleballs and Amanda Ross-Ho’s “New Seizure 2” that presents an array of vintage instructional works like cookbooks, textbooks and manuals.

Pelletier, who specializes in visual studies and has a background in medieval studies, started working at the museum in July. As someone new to California, the exhibit has been a way to get to know the state.

“I just moved to California, and so it’s been really cool to learn about California through the lens of the art that’s being made there,” Pelletier said. “It’s been an amazing way for me to learn more about the state that’s now my home.”

Working alongside Langson Museum director Kathryn Kanjo, who organized the exhibition, Pelletier helped write wall labels, create the themes of each gallery and research art pieces.

“For a graduate student to be having that level of an experience and that much face time with the director of a museum is quite rare,” Pelletier said.

With the museums’ collections coming together the team behind “Hello Again” made some discoveries. A painting by Gottardo Piazzoni that was originally untitled was identified as “The Beginning of Day,” and archival research helped narrow down dates of vases by Franz Biscoff and Peter Voulkos.

“It had come to us without a name, it was just untitled, and now we were able to find the title and sort of find the history surrounding it,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier also highlighted former UCI professor Andrea Bowers’ 2023 work “Victory to the Goddess,” which hangs beside an Arthur F. Mathews painting from around 1915. Despite being over a century apart, the two works are connected through the gallery “Flora, Fauna and Femininity.”

“It’s all these different interesting stories all wrapped up together, and it really, I think, is a great example of what the show and what the collection can do,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier said the atmosphere was exciting, from the number of children who came on opening day to the exhibit’s overall environment.

“Hello Again” runs through April 11, 2027. The UCI Langson OCMA is also displaying “Tokio Ueyama: The Hollows Between Mountains,” which runs through Feb. 28, 2027. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.

Thierry Wijaya is a Features Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. He can be reached at thierryw@uci.edu.

Edited by Aditya Biswas and Geneses Navarro.