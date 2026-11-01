Sunday Comic: Happy Halloween! FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Two ants discussing spooky costumes for halloween. By New U Graphic Design November 1, 2026 Julie Yamada is a Graphics Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at jyamada2@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: The ARC after 6 p.m.New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: The woes of the quarter systemNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Sweater weatherNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Welcome to UCI! Features Minute to win it: Santora Pitch Lab launches student competition November 1, 2026 A&E Catching a ‘Vibe’ with psychologist Adam Grant November 1, 2026 Columns Artificial Intelligence is overthrowing the purpose of schooling. Now what? October 31, 2026 Campus News Know Your California Propositions October 31, 2026 A&E Fontaines D.C. get existential in new album “Dopamine Chamber” October 31, 2026 Campus News How Pierre Baldi helped pioneer neural networks October 30, 2026 Read More New U Theater Thursday: ‘Sense and Sensibility’ has audiences yearning with it Vote ‘Yes’ on Proposition 40 Tuesday Tunes: Tate McRae on being your own “Housewife” in new single Vote no on Proposition 44 Niteharts festival blends EDM, hyperpop and rap