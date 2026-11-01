Sunday Comic: Happy Halloween!

Panel 1: An ant complains that Halloween isn’t scary anymore. Text reads: Nobody does scary costumes for Halloween anymore! Panel 2: Another ant wearing an anteater costume asks if their costume is scary. Text reads: What about me? Panel 3: The first ant makes a scared expression.
Two ants discussing spooky costumes for halloween.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Julie Yamada is a Graphics Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at jyamada2@uci.edu

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