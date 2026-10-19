Sunday Comic: The woes of the quarter system FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The quarter system is awesome until you hit week 3. By New U Graphic Design October 19, 2026 Mindy Dinh is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at dinhma@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Sweater weatherNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Welcome to UCI!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Staying coolNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Last first day Features Le Patin Libre’s ‘Melt’ reimagines skating at the Barclay October 18, 2026 A&E Noah Kahan’s ‘Draw You Out’: Why it’s always District 12 October 17, 2026 A&E From First to Last: Reviving post-hardcore at House of Blues October 16, 2026 A&E Limited series ‘East of Eden’ is beautiful yet confusing October 16, 2026 A&E The Chicks remain unapologetic in re-released ‘Taking the Long Way’ October 16, 2026 A&E Theater Thursday: ‘Verity’: An airport book lands on the big screen October 15, 2026 Read More New U UCI Men’s Soccer leaves Bakersfield with 0-0 draw Breaking: Person arrested in social sciences class disruption not charged ‘Mestra’: Madeline Miller’s dialogue with Ovid Trump administration reinstates 2020 Title IX rules, UC policy unaffected Issue 5 – Spring 2026