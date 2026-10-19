Sunday Comic: The woes of the quarter system

A three panel comic of a cartoon anteater about the quarter system. The first and second panels show the anteater enjoying summer, drinking from a coconut and relaxing at the spa, captioned
The quarter system is awesome until you hit week 3.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Mindy Dinh is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at dinhma@uci.edu

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