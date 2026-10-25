Sunday Comic: The Arc After 6 P.M FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A comic satirizing the crowded ARC (anteater recreation center) after 6 p.m. By New U Graphic Design October 25, 2026 Elva Tang is a Graphics Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at elvat@uci.edu. New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: The woes of the quarter systemNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Sweater weatherNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Welcome to UCI!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Staying cool Soccer Women’s soccer falls 2-1 to Long Beach State University October 24, 2026 A&E Troye Sivan yearns and parties on ‘She’s the Best’ October 23, 2026 Campus News How the UCI Labor Center explores immigration and labor October 23, 2026 News OCDA announces $125 million settlement agreement with GKN Aerospace October 22, 2026 A&E Theater Thursday: ‘The Social Reckoning’ suffers from poor timing October 22, 2026 Features UCI students build Filipino-Latino solidarity at Unity Through Service October 22, 2026 Read More New U Irvine City Council discusses budget deficits and other pressing issues UCI alum Giovanni Chavez runs for Santa Ana City Council Coach Lasso returns for the Lady Greyhounds Wired earbuds, acoustic guitars and the myth of millennial optimism Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic Tour’ left fans with a smile