Sunday Comic: The Arc After 6 P.M

he graphic illustrates a line for free weights and Petr the anteater complaining about the line. When it finally gets to his turn, a basketball appears in frame with a person yelling
A comic satirizing the crowded ARC (anteater recreation center) after 6 p.m.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Elva Tang is a Graphics Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at elvat@uci.edu.

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