Sunday Comic: Sweater weather

A four panel cartoon comic with Peter the Anteater relaxing in front of a fan due to the heat. While using his phone, looking at the weather app, he realizes the weather will go down. With blue bubble text around him wording out,
Peter the Anteater trying to relax during the heatwave, realizing the weather will dip down soon.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Rachel Kong is a Graphic Design Staff Member for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at rkong4@uci.edu

+ posts

Read More New U

Explore

About Us

Media

- Advertisement -

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, New University