Sunday Comic: Sweater weather FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Peter the Anteater trying to relax during the heatwave, realizing the weather will dip down soon. By New U Graphic Design October 11, 2026 Rachel Kong is a Graphic Design Staff Member for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at rkong4@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Welcome to UCI!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Staying coolNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Last first dayNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Back-to-school shopping Campus News Trump administration reinstates 2020 Title IX rules, UC policy unaffected October 12, 2026 Print Issue 5 – Spring 2026 October 12, 2026 Print Issue 4 – Winter 2026 October 12, 2026 Print Issue 2 – Spring 2025 October 12, 2026 Print Issue 3 – Fall 2025 October 12, 2026 News ACLU report details pro-Palestinian speech suppression, including at UCI October 12, 2026 Read More New U Title IX should protect students, not silence them Nessa Barret reminisces on reckless romance How UCI researchers are navigating federal push for quantum research Women’s Soccer beats out Cal State Bakersfield, 2-0 Student newspapers have a responsibility to speak up