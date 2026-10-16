The Chicks remain unapologetic in re-released ‘Taking the Long Way’

American country band The Chicks released the expanded version of their 5-time Grammy Award-winning album “Taking the Long Way” on Oct. 2, following the album’s 20th anniversary. The reissued record, titled “Taking the Long Way (20th Anniversary Edition),” features five new bonus tracks, including three previously unreleased demos for “Not Ready to Make Nice,” “So Hard” and “Flowers.”

Originally released in May 2006, “Taking the Long Way” was the Texas trio’s seventh album, containing the hit single “The Long Way Around.” The album was released after a three-year hiatus, which came after the band made a polarizing comment publicly criticizing then president George W. Bush in 2003.

“We’re ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas,” lead singer Natalie Maines said at a March 2003 Chicks Concert in London, according to The Guardian.

Three years later, The Chicks doubled down on their political stance how they knew best: by making defiant music. And in the midst of a public backlash, the Chicks refused to give a performative apology. In “Taking the Long Way,” they used their album to reaffirm that their music is defined by love and justice while remaining distinctly country in sound. The album was also the first record fully co-written by The Chicks, alongside rock-oriented artists including Dan Wilson, Sheryl Crow and Linda Perry, who have expressed similar political advocacy. As their first and only album produced by Rick Rubin, this album had an upbeat tempo and a distinct country-pop and pop-rock blend unlike their bluegrass country roots.

This expanded version gives fans the chance to revisit one of the most defining albums in The Chicks career. The original “Not Ready to Make Nice” is one of the album’s most acclaimed songs, even winning Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2007 Grammys. Now, the song’s message of personal and political independence has a similar political resonance for many listeners two decades later. First released in 2003, the track marked a liberating turning point in The Chicks’ careers. In 2026, the song reasserts their right to speak freely in the current political climate despite growing concerns about censorship.

The newly released demo record of “Not Ready to Make Nice” features soft acoustic guitar instrumentals, enabling The Chicks’ voices to shine through and express their anger at being silenced in 2003. The light atmosphere of the stripped-back demo manages to be even more raw and vulnerable than the original track, bolstering the same narratives of resilience and unapologetic authenticity.

Previously exclusive songs “Live Wire” and “Thin Line” were also released from the vault. Both feature an upbeat tempo and eclectic mix of traditional country instruments layered over an electric guitar.

“Live Wire” is a high-energy track with bluegrass country instrumentals, featuring a banjo, accordion and mandolin. The lyrics describe a “natural born fighter” depicting The Chicks determination to remain outspoken and honest in their music. The song builds on the album’s central themes of freedom and female empowerment, telling the story of a woman who refuses to be tamed.

Similarly, “Thin Line” explores the delicate boundary between right and wrong and the tension that emerges when people share contrasting opinions. It expands on the album’s advocacy for open conversations and encourages listeners to learn from differing perspectives. The song’s distinct pop-country sound and dynamic vocals blend seamlessly into the original tracklist, serving as a love letter to long-time fans who have followed this album’s 20-year journey in its entirety.

The Chicks choice to re-release the album in 2026 feels like a powerful message, asserting their position within the current political climate and painting some of their classic songs in a new light. In doing so, the re-release functions less as a nostalgia grab and more like a commanding reminder of the band’s timelessness.

The band revealed in an official statement on Instagram, “these songs take us right back to one of the most defining times in our lives, and it’s incredible how much they still resonate today.”

In addition to the album’s anniversary reissue, The Chicks launched their “Taking the Long Way” 20th Anniversary Tour which began on Sept. 30. For the first time, The Chicks will perform the album in its entirety every night. The cross-state tour will conclude right here in California at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, marking the end of the album’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Isabella Moody is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at moodyi@uci.edu.

Edited by Travis Foley and Tracy Sandoval.