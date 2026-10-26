Niteharts festival blends EDM, hyperpop and rap

Niteharts returned to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium Oct. 9-11, bringing together electronic dance music, hyperpop and even rap for a festival that showcased a wide range of fun musical genres.

San Diego EDM DJs ISOxo and Knock2 created the festival, which featured many artists whose sounds emerged from internet music communities. The lineup included artists like RL Grime, Porter Robinson, Jane Remover, Frost Children, underscores and 2hollis. Rather than just sticking to conventional EDM like electro-house, dubstep and trap, Niteharts included music that combined club production with distorted vocals, rap influences and unconventional pop structures, also known as hyperpop.

The stage dressing, although seemingly simple with just a light-up heart in the center, quickly turned the stadium into a full-scale spectacle once the music began. Bursts of fire shot into the air, and fireworks illuminated the stage as the bass reverberated through the crowd.

One of the weekend’s most anticipated performances came from 2hollis, who recently rose to fame due to his unique electronic production and hyperpop-esque rap. 2hollis played his most popular songs, including “poster boy” and “crush” and introduced the crowd to his unreleased song “heaven speaker.” Throughout the set, Hollis reworked his tracks with hardstyle elements, giving his music a heavier sound that matched Niteharts’ high-energy atmosphere.

2hollis even brought out special guest Nate Sib to perform “afraid.” He is another artist who rose from the underground scene and is known for his glitchy electronic pop sound with melodic vocals. The collaboration offered a refreshing change of pace, bringing more vocal-driven performances to the festival rather than relying solely on DJ sets.

The appearance also reflected the growing overlap between internet music culture and the rave scene. This newer generation of artists creating music does not fit neatly into just one category. Both Nate Sib and 2hollis have built audiences through internet music culture, where hyperpop has become increasingly popular. Their inclusion alongside established DJs shows how festivals like Niteharts are making space for non-traditional artists.

Unfortunately, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Rachel hit the festival grounds on the second day, leaving the pit ankle-deep in water. Despite the weather, the night continued with high-energy performances, including a set from ISOKNOCK. During the set, the group brought out rapper Ken Carson, adding a hip-hop component to the festival that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

For longtime ravers, the experience extends beyond the music itself. Rave culture is often associated with the principles of Peace, Love, Unity and Respect, commonly abbreviated as PLUR. These values emphasize community, self-expression and looking out for fellow attendees. At a festival like Niteharts, where different musical scenes converge, that shared experience can be as important as the artists performing onstage.

The crowd truly helped bring those values to life throughout the weekend. Attendees shared kandi, colorful beaded bracelets exchanged as tokens of friendship, while others offered compliments and small trinkets to people around them. First-time ravers were bound to feel welcomed and seen by almost anyone they interacted with.

In the packed pit during pouring rain, simple gestures like gently making room for others, exchanging thank-yous and checking on people who needed help created such a welcoming atmosphere. With thousands of fans gathered for many different reasons, the crowd becomes a great point of connection between different communities. This sense of camaraderie made the festival feel less about the music and more about the power of human connection.

While attendees experienced the music from inside the stadium, the sound also reached surrounding San Diego neighborhoods. According to FOX 5 San Diego, residents reported hearing the festival’s bass several miles from the stadium, with complaints coming from communities like Mission Hills, University Heights and Linda Vista.

Although Oak View Group, managers of Snapdragon Stadium, lowered the sound levels for the last day, the festival still raged on with a final set from Knock2, back-to-back with the famed DJ Snake. A crowd-favorite mashup was DJ Snake’s “Lean On” with Knock2’s “dashstar*,” a beautiful blend of the familiar dance hit with classic, hard-hitting electronic production.

Niteharts was a very special rave, both in spirit and in musical experience. Despite the heavy rain and noise complaints, fans still managed to make the most of the weekend, embracing the music and demonstrating the values of PLUR. The lineup reflected the growing overlap between electronic music, hyperpop and rap, giving artists from different corners of the internet music culture a place to converge. With another year of Niteharts behind them, fans can only wait to see what next year’s lineup will bring.

Kayla Luke Colon is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at klukecol@uci.edu.

Edited by Travis Foley.