Know Your California Propositions 

California voters will vote on 14 statewide propositions relating to issues ranging from taxes and health care to medical research and housing during the general election on Nov. 3. Here are five that UCI students and Orange County residents should particularly know of before casting their ballots.

Proposition 3

Proposition 3 would make permanent the higher income tax rates paid by the wealthiest 2% of Californians, which are currently set to expire in 2031. This tax income goes towards funding education and healthcare. It typically raises about $5 to $15 billion annually, with 89% going to K-12 schools and 11% to community colleges. Supporters argue that letting the tax expire would lead to layoffs and program cuts at schools, while opponents believe that making it permanent could motivate wealthy Californians to leave for lower tax paying states, taking the revenue with them.

Proposition 38

Proposition 38 calls for $8.4 billion to be put into a bond dedicated to funding research for immunology and immunotherapy research, with at least $4.2 billion going to cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s research. Roughly half of this money would go to a single University of California-affiliated nonprofit research institute. The other half would be awarded as competitive research grants to other universities and institutions. Additionally, drugs developed with the funds would have to be sold in California for at least 20% below the national average price. Supporters believe this funding is needed amidst Trump administration’s cuts on federal health science research, while critics fault the measure for only focusing on one subset of biomedical research. Repaying the bonds would cost the state an estimated $500 million to $600 million a year for about 20 years.

Proposition 40

Proposition 40 would require the roughly 200 Californians worth $1 billion or more to pay a one time 5% tax on their net worth. They will also have the option to spread the payment out over 5 payments, but this would result in more taxes being paid than if they were to pay the tax all at once. The money collected from this tax would be primarily allocated to strengthening California’s healthcare system, with excess funds going towards education and food assistance programs. Supporters argue the tax is needed to offset federal Medicaid cuts. Opponents of this proposition claim billionaires will leave California which will weaken overall tax revenue, and two-thirds of registered voters doubt it will be a one-time tax. Propositions 41 and 42, also on the ballot, could prevent Proposition 40 from taking effect even if it passes.

Proposition 44

Proposition 44 would set a requirement for community health clinics that serve low-income patients to spend at least 90% of their annual revenue purely on patient care. This proposition would reduce wasteful spending on administration, increase transparency as to where money is going, and put as much money as possible into caring for Californians and ensuring quality care. However, this proposition is opposed by many healthcare employees, as they claim this proposition would have catastrophic effects on smaller clinics. In just the first year, health clinics would lose $1.7 billion in funding. This would lead to 88% of smaller clinics operating at a loss, and many would need to cut workers, services, or close down altogether. These clinics are also often the sole source of healthcare in areas spanning hundreds of miles, and losing them would mean already crowded hospitals would receive a flood of new patients.

Proposition 45



Proposition 45 would enforce a 365 business-day limit on environmental reviews for certain projects. This limit would apply to housing, clean energy, water, public health, public safety, broadband, education facilities and transportation projects. According to a 2016 LAO report, housing projects have, due to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), had an average of two and a half years worth of delays. Courts would also have to rule on related lawsuits within 270 days. Supporters argue CEQA delays drive up housing and infrastructure costs, while opponents argue a weaker CEQA would fail to protect people and the environment.

The full list of propositions and the secretary of state’s analysis of each are available in the official voter guide. Although the regular registration deadline has passed, eligible Californians can still register and vote on the same day at early voting locations.

Abigail Kim is a News intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at abikim7@uci.edu.

Edited by Brinda Popli and Tracy Sandoval.