Irvine City Council discusses budget deficits and other pressing issues

The Irvine City Council met to discuss several issues facing the city at the City Hall in Civic Center Plaza on Oct. 13. Council members focused on proposals to manage Irvine’s budget deficit, the sale and distribution of kratom and updates to Irvine’s zoning ordinance.

Irvine’s budget is projected to reach a $37 million deficit by fiscal year 2028. As a result, city staff are currently designing a plan that will save and cut expenditures, such as suspending citywide events.

One of the proposed suspended citywide events is CicloIrvine, an event where 1.3 miles of Irvine Boulevard is closed for biking, running and rolling. According to City Manager Sean Joyce, this is recommended until Irvine is able to achieve a structurally balanced general fund budget.

However, this proposal was met with public opposition. This event “symbolizes what makes Irvine different from all these other suburbs that are dependent on cars (and) commitment to sustainable good planning and streets for all,” public commenter Jay Bruce said.

Councilmember William Go added that CicloIrvine is a unique event that allows for an atmosphere where people are walking, running and pushing strollers. He also mentioned that it would be worthwhile for the city to look into a more hybrid event.

“I think it’d be a great idea to pair it up with a music festival where we would sell entry fees,” Go said. “There’s plenty of streets that we can close there that’s low impact for the day where people can just come out with their bikes or walk.”

Mayor Larry Agran also recognized five employees for their service to the community through a video spotlight.

One of the employees highlighted was Dwayne Lipscomb, a sergeant in the Irvine Police Department, who has served his community for 30 years. According to Shaheen Jahangard, commander of patrol operations, Lipscomb is “selfless, looks out for the best interests of his people, and tries to get them to be able to move on to different collaterals that they’re interested in.”

The council also recognized Peter Hong, senior management analyst with the Public Safety Department, who has worked in Irvine for 20 years. Sherman Jones, senior planner of Community Development, described Hong as a remarkable and positive individual who seeks to help other people who need it.

The council further discussed updates to the Irvine zoning ordinance and municipal code. According to a presentation by principal planner Nick Melloni and planning manager Alyssa Matheus, the proposed updates would bring the city’s rules in line with recent changes in state law, simplify procedures, fix inconsistencies and make the code easier to use.

Ryan Cooper, a first-year UCI law student, mentioned that his request “is to amend chapter 3-18, 3-24, and 3-42 of the Irvine zoning orders.” This change would require that if no central air conditioning is installed, then at least one window in a residential unit must be large and unobstructed enough to install a standard air conditioning unit or portable air conditioning exhaust.

Irvine resident Susan Sayre said that the city council is actively making decisions regarding zoning that ignores the will and intent of the voters. Sayre also said that the Oak Creek Open Space Initiative contained a clause that would permit the city to legally make changes to the zoning without taking proposed amendments to voters.

“I want a guarantee that the will and intent of the voters will be upheld,” Sayre said. “Therefore, I request an amendment to this section of the zoning code that states zoning changes to Oak Creek open space to be made by voter approval.”

Julie Glossbrenner, another Irvine resident, mentioned that it is necessary for any growth of neighborhoods to be aligned with current infrastructure. She also mentioned a need for the implementation of a proactive, resident-driven approach to planning and the importance of proactive leadership.

The Irvine City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Council Chamber at the City Hall.

Maya Dang is a News Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at

mayad4@uci.edu.

Edited by Brinda Popli and Tracy Sandoval.