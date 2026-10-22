OCDA announces $125 million settlement agreement with GKN Aerospace

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office recently announced in an Oct. 12 press statement that it has reached a $125 million settlement agreement with GKN Aerospace to compensate residents who evacuated because of the chemical tank emergency earlier this year.

The settlement includes a claims program of up to $100 million for residents and business owners who were forced to evacuate, $8.47 million in reimbursement for emergency responders and $15 million in civil penalties.

According to the press release, the agreement also requires GKN to implement a safety plan and undergo oversight by an outside expert monitor for seven years. Under the proposed Compliance Safety Plan, GKN must make management and safety-related changes at the facility before resuming operations, including implementing new technology to control unexpected temperature changes and storage tank reactions.

“The stipulated agreement marks an important milestone in the District Attorney’s Office’s efforts to recoup millions of dollars in taxpayer funds spent responding to the Memorial Day hazmat incident,” the press release stated.

GKN said on its website that it intends to facilitate reimbursements soon after the claims program opens. The program will be available to eligible residents and business owners who can demonstrate financial losses caused by the evacuations.

“This facility has been part of Garden Grove for 60 years, and the claims program we’re announcing reflects how seriously we take our responsibility to our neighbors,” Senior Vice President Steve Carlin said in an Aug. 24 update. “GKN has pledged to make things right, and we appreciate the community’s patience as we worked closely with local officials to finalize the best path forward.”

In May, an overheated chemical tank in GKN’s Garden Grove facility threatened to explode and release dangerous levels of methyl methacrylate. Nearly 50,000 Orange County residents received an evacuation notice a few days later and were forced to leave the area for nearly a week.

While there were no reported injuries during the emergency, many who evacuated experienced financial losses. Under the claims program, eligible applicants may seek compensation for documented expenses, including lost wages, hotel stays, meals and transportation, as well as losses resulting from business closures.

Residents and businesses located within the evacuation zone may qualify for compensation under the program. GKN confirmed that it will personally reimburse all accepted requests in its proposed claims program, with an independent claims administrator responsible for reviewing applications and determining eligibility.

Under the claims program, businesses may be compensated for up to $5,000 per day that they would have been open during the evaluation period. Lost profits can be received through comparing a businesses previous operating periods, referencing its historical revenues and other methods of documentation approved by the claims administrator.

According to GKN’s website, employees may be compensated for up to $500 per day in lost wages for up to three days. Residents can receive up to $300 per night in hotel stays and $50 per day for meals, each for up to five days. Households may be eligible for up to $50 per day in transportation fees for up to five days total and $500 per day to cover other evacuation costs, such as toiletries and animal care.

To make the claims process more accessible, GKN is hosting a public event on Oct. 27, where residents can ask questions and learn more about what to expect from the claims program. The company also plans to make the program accessible online and in-person.

Updates on the claims program can be found on GKN Aerospace’s official website.

Tariq Abdelkarim is a News Staff Writer for the fall 2026 quarter. He can be reached at tabdelka@uci.edu.

Edited by Anika Denny and Geneses Navarro.