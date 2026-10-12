Issue 5 – Spring 2026 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp By New University News October 12, 2026 New University News+ postsBio ⮌New University NewsIssue 4 – Winter 2026New University NewsIssue 2 – Spring 2025New University NewsIssue 3 – Fall 2025 Campus News Trump administration reinstates 2020 Title IX rules, UC policy unaffected October 12, 2026 Print Issue 4 – Winter 2026 October 12, 2026 Print Issue 2 – Spring 2025 October 12, 2026 Print Issue 3 – Fall 2025 October 12, 2026 Comics/Graphics Sunday Comic: Sweater weather October 11, 2026 News ACLU report details pro-Palestinian speech suppression, including at UCI October 12, 2026 Read More New U Title IX should protect students, not silence them Nessa Barret reminisces on reckless romance How UCI researchers are navigating federal push for quantum research Women’s Soccer beats out Cal State Bakersfield, 2-0 Student newspapers have a responsibility to speak up