‘Bridgerton’ season four’s enchanting spin on a ‘Cinderella’ story

Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for “Bridgerton” season four.



A classic fairy tale like “Cinderella” has had many renditions over the years, from the 2008 film featuring Selena Gomez to the most recent addition, season four of “Bridgerton.” Netflix dropped the newest season of Bridgerton, season 4, parts 1 and 2, on Jan. 26 and Feb. 26 respectively.

A fairy-tale premise doesn’t fall flat on the typical romance viewer’s television bucket list — especially for a show set in the London’s Regency era — so a “Bridgerton” twist on the “Cinderella” story was more than welcome.

The season’s protagonist is the second son of the Bridgerton family, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson.) A renowned rake — the Regency term for a man with a tendency for scandal — Benedict is known for his free spirit and lack of commitment, especially with women and his artistry. The story follows him falling in love with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid with a noble father who is forced to serve her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Their difference in class creates an interesting dynamic between the two leads.

The first episode, “The Waltz,” focuses solely on the meeting and background of both characters. The Bridgertons are caught up hosting the first masquerade ball of the new social season — the time when young men and women mingle and hopefully become romantically involved. Sophie sneaks out from her duties to attend the ball, wearing a stunning silver ensemble and a matching mask that conceals her identity. At this ball, which Benedict arrives late to due to his free-spirited nature, he meets the mysterious lady in silver. Without any distinct memory or information about her, other than her glove, Benedict finds himself intrigued by her mysterious nature and intelligent poise. She kisses him, and Benedict declares that he has fallen in love with the mysterious maiden.

The episode quickly falls into the “Cinderella” cliché. The two characters have genuine conversations and quickly become romantic with one another. Sophie goes against Benedict’s initially stubborn prejudice against debutantes and his distaste for the single young ladies of the social season. Her unique perspectives and firm opinions make him want to get to know her more. Benedict’s yearning in this episode is anything but subtle, and Sophie’s quick-witted demeanor comes off as charming and reasonable. As characters, the two are extremely likeable — even more so together.

Episode two, “Time Transfixed,” progresses the plot as the two characters are torn apart by external circumstances. Sophie returns home and is caught by her stepmother, who kicks her out. She eventually finds a job in the country, where she continues working as a maid. Benedict searches for the lady in silver to no avail until he coincidentally helps Sophie escape the abuse she suffers from at her new job in the countryside.

Although the episode isn’t particularly riveting, it does create suspense when the two finally reunite, in which only Sophie is aware of their previous encounter. They end up in a forced-proximity scenario when they are caught in the rain and must stay at Benedict’s cottage. This brings them together again in an intimate, cozy setting that excites viewers for the next episode focusing on their dynamic within this shared space.

The third episode, “The Field Next to the Other Road,” is a continuation of the cottage storyline, where Benedict and Sophie find themselves getting to know each other and falling in love.

In true dramatic fashion, however, Sophie attempts to not act impulsively, as she knows she is Benedict’s secret lady in silver. The two fly kites, playfully banter and care for one another as they await their return to London. Benedict even finds Sophie and her friend from the countryside a place to work in London. It is a sweet sequence of events between the two as they fall in love all over again.

Charmed by each other’s personalities — and without the risk of secret identities or wicked stepmothers — the two share a passionate kiss. This exchange is quickly dismissed, however, as Benedict remains loyal to his search for the lady in silver. The episode ends with tension, as the two become at odds after acting impulsively on their sudden attraction. The ending leaves viewers anticipating how the relationship will progress.

The final episode, titled “An Offer From a Gentleman,” wraps up the first half of the season. Sophie and her friend end up becoming employed in the Bridgerton house, where she further develops her feelings for Benedict. She is offered a full-time position there and only accepts under the condition that Benedict moves out, which he agrees to.

The episode is romantically tense and leaves viewers hooked, wondering what will happen next. Throughout the show, Sophie is portrayed as an extremely composed character who loses her firmness as her feelings for Benedict overtake her better judgment. Benedict himself, always easily lost in his newest passion, makes no effort to hide his feelings for Sophie.

The episode is particularly scandalous, with the two sharing an intimate sexual experience as a product of their pent-up feelings for one another. This culmination of their long-building attraction feels satisfying, but its twist leaves readers aghast. Benedict confesses his love for Sophie but intends to take her as his mistress rather than his wife. This incredibly noncommittal and dismissive proposal leaves Sophie stunned, and Benedict’s audacity creates a dramatic cliffhanger.

In the beginning of the season’s second half, Sophie and Benedict remain at odds, but much of the remaining episode’s emotional weight comes from side characters. Benedict’s sister, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), becomes a focal point as her husband, John (Victor Alli), suddenly dies from a common headache.

The episodes covering this plot point are filled with grief and center on the Bridgertons as they strengthen family bonds and learn how to deal with grief over a loved one who has passed. It’s a tear-jerking and emotional arc as it explores each character’s unique dynamic within the family, especially how they offer their unique advice and outlooks on death and passing love.

Sophie and Benedict make amends amidst this solemn event and begin exploring the idea of being together despite society’s attempts at ostracizing them for their forbidden love, the two being a nobleman and a maid. After discovering Sophie’s hidden inheritance in the form of a dowry, the two hatch a plan with Benedict’s mother to pass her off as a woman of society. Their plan succeeds, and the two marry.

The season wraps up sweetly with the perfect amount of emotional depth. We see interpersonal relationships and consolation over loss, while feeling a fond connection to the characters as they help Benedict and Sophie and uplift each other. The ending isn’t perfectly happy or unrealistic — there is still grief and unknowns. However, the blissful ending scene of Benedict and Sophie’s wedding leaves the audience with a hopeful outlook for future seasons.

Audrey Phoukong is an Arts & Entertainment intern for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at aphoukon@uci.edu.

Edited by Kailee Kim and Noor Dhillon.