‘Crime 101’ is more than just a conventional crime movie

The name and premise of “Crime 101” positioned the film to be that of a typical crime action movie, and was lost among the countless heist films released simultaneously on its Feb. 13 release date. Though unlike similar films, the thriller leaves its mark with a unique plot and thought-provoking questions about success and happiness.

Directed by Bart Layton, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo as three characters pondering their choices in life before synergizing with one another in a high-stakes jewel heist.

“Crime 101” is based on the novella of the same name by Don Winslow. The 101 in the title refers to Highway 101 in Southern California. It’s the route Mike (Chris Hemsworth), the mysterious undercover thief, uses for his heists. The cinematography highlights the beauty of Los Angeles, from aerial beach shots to intense car chases showcasing the sparkling city at night.

The City of Angels is where “Crime 101’s” characters find themselves disillusioned with the paths their lives have led them to. The film tastefully combines each character’s perspectives with its opening scene as it combs through their separate morning routines. Mike is driving to the scene of his next crime, while Sharon (Halle Barry), an insurance broker, awakes from restless sleep and listens to a meditation tape. Detective Lo Lubesnick (Mark Ruffalo) reads the news while getting ready in a cluttered house.

Mike aborts a mission to intercept diamonds in a robbery after being shot at unexpectedly. With no background and no family, he is chasing happiness in the form of fortune. Meanwhile, Sharon’s company must pay a settlement to the people Mike has stolen from. After giving everything to the company for 10 years, she is once again passed up for a promotion despite her hard work and is ready to turn to a life of crime with Mike instead. Across town, Detective Lou grapples with a divorce. His obsession with the elusive thief, Mike, and his string of unsolved heists across California isolates him from his amoral colleagues who ignore his theories. He works with Sharon, whose client is one of the victims of a jewel robbery.

Sharon’s meditation tape from the opening scene speaks on recognizing one’s connection to all humans as well as seizing the day to accomplish one’s goals. It foreshadows the common thread that ties them all together: they all want more, but aren’t sure how much will be enough to make them happy. The movie questions whether you can put a price tag on fulfillment. And, if so, how much? How much money does it take to give someone what no amount of yoga classes and meditation can? To Mike and Sharon, the answer is $11 million: the amount they would make in a heist robbing Sharon’s wealthy clients.

Standing between the conspirators and the millions, though, is not just guards and guns. Lou and Mike’s psychopathic nemesis, Ormon (Barry Keoghan), is closing in on him. Unlike Mike, who has a moral code against violence, Ormon does not hesitate to hurt people in order to get what he wants. It’s Ormon’s scenes that add terror to this film and raise the stakes.

Sharon is the character connecting both Lou and Mike as she acts as the gray area between crime and justice. Her double-crossing leads to twists and turns that make the film delightfully entertaining throughout its run time.

The collision of the protagonists in the climax is spectacular. Unexpectedly, due to Sharon’s schemes, Lou and Mike end up in the same room at the scene of the crime and have a standoff. The suspense is exhilarating as the audience wonders whose gun will go off first.

The film is both classic and unique, with a combination of violence, humor and thoughtful themes that make it a cut above the rest. It distinguishes itself from the crowded heist genre by relying less on explosions and flashy robberies, and more on a meditation on ambition. It questions if chasing the $11 million score costs more than it pays. By centering its sensation around meaning instead of money alone, “Crime 101” proves it’s more than just a conventional crime narrative.

Ayiana Grana is an Arts and Entertainment Intern for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at angrana@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin, Julia Kremenetsky and Joshua Gonzales