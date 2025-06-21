FEBE Coffee serves sip-worthy style and substance

FEBE Coffee, a Korean family-owned café, has recently opened in Irvine. Although it has replaced Baum Tea & Coffee, FEBE remains under the same ownership. The café had its soft opening in early May and its grand opening on May 23, featuring a “buy one get one free” deal on that day and a “buy one get one 50% off” deal the following day for the first 50 customers.

A15-minute drive from UCI, FEBE Coffee is a convenient option for students in the area.

FEBE Coffee is a potential new study spot for UCI students because of its varied seating indoors and outdoors, with stools, chairs and benches paired with different styles of tables. The café has free Wi-Fi as well; however, there are no charging ports, which may be a drawback for students.

The ambiance is chill, with a calming, curated playlist featuring K-R&B artists like wave to earth playing in the background. Interior-wise, FEBE Coffee features a minimalistic design with white walls and shelves, marble countertops and a neutral color palette. In the back of the store, there are hints of greenery with potted plants to complement the featured matcha drink posters on display.

At the time of visiting, FEBE Coffee had fairly quick service, with the wait time for ordering and receiving three drinks being about seven minutes. Not only was the service quick, but it was also a positive experience, as the cashier was very friendly and conversational.

FEBE Coffee’s menu has many diverse options, offering a variety of drinks ranging from coffees, pure teas and sparkling teas to specialty matchas, milk tea and hojicha lattes. There were limited food options, however, with only two sandwich choices.

To preface, the matcha blend FEBE Coffee uses is the AIYA ceremonial-grade organic matcha, and they sell tins of it in-store for $31.60 plus tax. While this blend is a little astringent, it has a fairly balanced and sweet flavor profile.

Three drinks were tasted:

Strawberry matcha (8.5/10):

Previously called the Double Strawberry Matcha, renamed due to confusion with the Double Matcha, the Strawberry Matcha features the classic matcha with a strawberry cream top and house-made strawberry purée on the bottom. The pops of pink against the green matcha are aesthetically pleasing, making it a nicely presented drink. The Strawberry Matcha initially presents itself with the sweet top layer that complements the slightly astringent matcha.

When mixing the drink together, the matcha becomes creamier, giving the perfect balance to the drink. The seeds from the strawberry purée also give it texture and variety. Compared to the other drinks, the strawberry slightly overpowers the matcha and is sweeter overall, but the experience remains satisfying.

Banana pudding matcha (7.5/10):

Topped with banana cream and crushed vanilla crackers, this drink is also visually appealing. It offers a milder sweetness than the strawberry matcha but still maintains a good balance between the banana flavor and the matcha. The flavor is not overly artificial or overpowering. This one is also a bit creamier than the strawberry. Regardless, the drink was enjoyable overall.

Black sesame hojicha (8/10):

The Black Sesame Hojicha is topped with both black sesame cream and seeds. Hojicha, like matcha, is a Japanese green tea that has been roasted, giving it a distinct, aromatic and nutty flavor profile. FEBE Coffee’s hojicha is a bit astringent, but the flavor brings out that roasted complexity to the drink, creating a deeper, rounder and more layered taste. While the cream top doesn’t strongly reflect the black sesame flavor as advertised — the overall drink was delicious, with the rich, complex profile shining through.

Final thoughts

Overall, FEBE Coffee stands out for its high-quality matcha, welcoming atmosphere and a menu with a solid selection of drinks. This café is a must-try for anyone seeking tasty matcha, specialty drinks and a nearby place to study in Irvine.

Jia Takayoshi is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at jtakayos@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin and Jaheem Conley.