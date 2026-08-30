UC Irvine Women’s Track and Field adds six transfers

The UC Irvine Women’s Track and Field has signed six athletes from other schools, including a second team All-American and a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regional qualifier.

One transfer is fifth year Macaria Moore-Bastide who was named a second-team All-American in 2026 for her 13th place finish in the high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship in 2026. The transfer from the University of Cincinnati will look to replace senior Zharia Taylor in the Anteater’s high jump event as she will not compete for UCI in 2027 following a strong 1.74 meter jump at the Battle Born Classic.

Another transfer is fifth year Sona Kourilova from the University of Utah, who made the NCAA West Regional in the 3000 meter steeplechase. She has shown some strong performances in the 800 meter, mile and 3000 meter events.

Senior Emma Hadley will return this season after a 2:11.44 finish in the 800 at the Battle Born Classic last season. Junior Liana Lee will also return to compete in the mile following a 5:10.35 mile finish at the 2026 Battle Born Classic. Junior Anna Soares will be complemented by the addition of Kourilova following a 10:06.80 finish in the 3000 meter event at the Battle Born Classic.

Junior Maggie Hillis will join the Anteaters this season from Montana State University. Hillis competes in the shot put, weight throw and hammer throw which will help the ‘Eaters as senior DeAna Davis who had a 17.29 meter throw at the Battle Born Classic will no longer be on the roster. Senior Nyla Baker who had a 14.62 meter shot put finish at the Battle Born Classic will also no longer compete for UCI.

Junior Nevaeh Lane from CSU Dominguez Hills joins the ‘Eaters this upcoming season. At the Battle Born Classic she fell one spot short of qualifying for the 60 meter final as senior Samantha Bartz finished fourth in the final at 7.44 seconds.

Fifth year Sara Tabibian will join UC Irvine from Colgate University where she competed in the 200 and 400 meter events. Tabibian — potentially participating in the 400 meter event — will help as the Anteaters lost graduate student Aoife Hernon who had a strong showing of a 54.12 second finish in the 400 at the Battle Born Classic.

Senior Itzia Mejia Garcia enters Irvine from Fresno State where she competed in the 60 meters, 200 meter and 4×400 meter relay last season at the Battle Born Classic. Bartz finished at 24.17 seconds, two spots behind Mejia Garcia last season in the 200 meter contest. In the 4×400 UCI finished fourth at 3:42.46, ahead of Mejia Garcia’s Fresno team but behind the University of Nevada, Reno who placed first.

The significant events who will go without an incoming transfer for UCI are in the long jump and 60 meter hurdles. Senior Jolie Robinson had a jump of 5.88 meters last season at the Battle Born Classic in the long jump and senior Jazzmine Davis had a 60 meter hurdle finish of 8.542 seconds.

No pole vault transfer was brought in but senior Alana Sugue will return to Irvine following a 3.79 meter vault at the Battle Born Classic in 2026.

Jack Fedor is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at jfedor@uci.edu.

Edited by Melissa Hernandez.