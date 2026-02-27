New University elects 2026-2027 Editor in Chief

New University voted for Opinion Editor Isabella Ehring ‘27 to be Editor in Chief for the 2026-2027 school year on Monday, Feb. 23.

Applications for the editor in chief position were open to all UCI undergraduate students and closed on Feb. 20.

Ehring was the only applicant and was voted into the position by New University editorial staff on Feb. 23. The results were announced to staff that day by 2025-2026 Editor in Chief Skylar Paxton ‘26 and Managing Editors Kaelyn Kwon ‘26 and Annia Pallares zur Nieden ‘26.

Editor in Chief Paxton will hold her position until the end of spring quarter. The current executive board will take the spring quarter to train Ehring for her new position. Ehring will fully begin her position at the end of the spring quarter, when summer session begins.

Ehring has been in New University since the fall of 2024, when she joined as an opinion intern. She previously held positions as an opinion apprentice, opinion assistant editor and opinion editor.

New University’s managing editor elections will take place on March 2. Applications were open to all UCI undergraduates and closed on Feb. 20.

