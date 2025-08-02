‘The Late Show’ cancellation puts political comedy at risk

CBS announced their decision to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on July 17, which has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. The show’s official end in May 2026 signals the end of one of late-night television’s most politically charged voices after a decade.

Once a cultural mainstay with strong ratings, Colbert’s departure not only concludes a single show — it showcases the unraveling of the late-night genre as we know it. The company declared the firing “purely a financial decision,” calling Colbert irreplaceable and choosing to end “The Late Show” franchise as a whole.

Colbert has hosted the show since taking over from David Letterman in 2015, following his retirement from the program. Prior to this, Colbert hosted his own spin-off show, “The Colbert Report,” where he depicted a pompous conservative expert with the show leaning into satirical news commentary. In the debut episode, Colbert coined the term truthiness to mock the concept of believing something based on gut feeling rather than facts — a concept that became central to the show’s tone. “The Colbert Report” earned multiple Emmy Awards and a Peabody.

Colbertly boldly critiqued George W. Bush at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2006, blurring the line between social commentary and entertainment. Colbert has become a dominant voice in political commentary and comedy with his blend of sharp critique and humor.

With “Colbert’s Late Show” holding the No. 1 spot in late-night television for nine straight seasons, Colbert has surged ahead of rivals like Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel thanks to his incisive monologues and politically charged tone in the Trump era. Audiences chimed in weeknights as a form of catharsis and comedic relief in a time of uncertainty, while Colbert became a trusted voice in a polarized media landscape.

Colbert managed to showcase depth and humanity through his interviews with political figures on the show, which is a rarity in a genre that tends to focus more on promotional or comedic content.

This makes the decision to axe the successful late-night show feel personally charged.

The cancellation, then, is more than just a programming shuffle — it signals a distinct shift in late-night television’s direction. Networks are increasingly prioritizing programming that is cheaper and less polarizing or contentious. Colbert’s departure is just a single example within a larger trend: The gradual erosion of politically engaged late-night voices in favor of a lighter, algorithm-friendly environment.

Being openly critical of President Trump, Colbert had recently criticized Trump’s lawsuit against 60 Minutes and their interview with Kamala Harris that Trump claimed was edited to favor the Democratic Party. Paramount considers this lawsuit entirely baseless and without merit, though they decided to pay a settlement to Trump.

In response to the end of Colbert’s show, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.”

In Colbert’s monologue, he mocked Trump’s celebratory comments with defiance, which was followed by cheers of approval from fans rallying around Colbert on July 21.

Critics, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have called the cancellation politically motivated, suggesting CBS attempted to curry favor with Trump as Paramount sought approval for a merger with Skydance Media that the Federal Communications Commission approved on July 23. The Writers Guild of America, which represents writers on The Late Show, has also requested an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cancellation.

However, the late-night genre has been in steady decline for a while, according to CNN, because of audience fragmentation, increasing streaming content and reduced ad revenue. The ad data firm Guideline estimates that ad revenue for network late-night programs decreased by 50% from $439 million in 2018 to $220 million in 2024.

The decision to cancel “The Late Show” came as a surprise, suggesting that CBS was unwilling to find cost-saving measures.

Colbert has expressed gratitude to fans, his staff and CBS for the past decade while lamenting the end of “The Late Show” on the network. He vowed to continue delivering his show for the remaining 10 months, describing it as a “fantastic job” and celebrating the team that made it possible.

Sources note that Colbert himself is pursuing other major projects, including producing roles or returning to streaming with a more flexible format.

Colbert has long channeled public frustration with his sharp critiques of the news on behalf of his audience. Although disagreement will continue with his departure, it is losing one of its most prominent and thoughtful translators.

Fiona Clancy is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer for the summer 2025 quarter. She can be reached at clancyf@uci.edu.

Edited by June Min and Annabelle Aguirre