5 Poems by Narada Akarasirikanchana

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana
1. What am I if not for nostalgia? 

To my land, my family, 

my heart, my home 

Through the tip of my black pen, 

I am to capture the welcoming warmth 

of the Southeastern sun. 

It is the light that burns brightly, 

the kind that strengthens you. 

What my pen breathes onto paper 

was first sung by the hands 

who summoned soil and sun. 

This paper is the preservation of life, 

the keeping of memories, 

the giving of stories. 

I am to preserve the green fields 

and all the overgrown raintrees. 

Though it is dry and dull now, 

all that was green and full of life 

are still as is 

on this simple paper. 

He raised the sky from water, 

molded breath from dust 

and seeded life from Earth. 

Here is how His abundance lives on. 

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana

2. How much is this land worth? 

The land that hugs our parents’ bones, 

the limbs of our brothers and sisters 

who held each other before their long sleep. 

The land where our tears settled 

and water flows yearlong.

Full of soil, full 

of nutrients, of life. 

She breathes and births Purpose, 

along with Debt and Burden. 

She nurtures us with strength and pride, 

she is history, she is home, 

her name is Thailand. 

How much is she worth? 

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana

3. It matters 

Write it down, describe it, illustrate it with words, do it because it matters. 

Capture her as the sunset rests on her face tell her you like her smile 

look at her as she speaks simple words 

memorize how she runs up to greet you 

look back– admire how she walks away 

do it because it matters. 

For a few minutes, pet your four-legged friend stop to look at that purple flower, that tree and how they move with the wind 

appreciate it– let it gently 

weave into your busy day 

do it– it matters. 

Tend to your lilies, water that dying orchid collect those hand-written cards, 

write the letter– send it 

frame those old photographs, 

look at them– look at how much has changed 

Feel it all, deeply 

ache with it– survive it 

It matters. 

Perhaps not in this hour,

nor in the next, but time is tender. 

Time will press meaning into the hollow places you once hurried past Time will keep its word 

and you’ll be grateful to know 

It all matters. 

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana

4. Summer Invisibility 

Beneath the invisible sunny rays and orange hues 

she sits and prays: to be there and bare 

just seen and felt 

like the cherry-colored chrysanthemum, 

the peeled citrus flesh, 

the tanned summer skin. 

To be free to roam 

in the warmth of her own home 

As a bee exploring its violet star, 

or a reader immersing into a memoir. 

But she’s here not there. 

Here, where fall dims her fire 

winter melts her worries 

and spring renews her hope again 

Here, she is striding in the sunny Southwest, 

supporting the flowering vines. 

She’s here, 

beautifully burning yet 

incessantly yearning. 

As she grows through this prayer 

she hopes home waits for her 

and memories don’t fail her 

Slowly, with summer invisibility, 

the subtle Sun presses onto the hems 

of the evergreen trees, a gentle message: 

“Rooted in you is a secret strength–

the beginning of a second story” 

Everywhere, this summer invisibility. 

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana

5. Mommy 

You have lived in burnt books, 

in melted snow, 

through songs long sung. 

I hear the echoes of your dances, 

the accents in your words. 

I feel the scars behind your tattoos, 

the trails of your tears. 

Mommy, I don’t know you. 

You, so beautiful like a library 

of books, I can only flip through 

books I can’t read. 

Your youthful laughs, I can only mimic. Humor I can’t understand. 

Mommy, you know me 

All of me 

But Mommy, I don’t know you. 

Narada (Tonnam) Akarasirikanchana is a UCI student. Find more of her work here.

