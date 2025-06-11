5 Poems by Narada Akarasirikanchana

1. What am I if not for nostalgia?

To my land, my family,

my heart, my home

Through the tip of my black pen,

I am to capture the welcoming warmth

of the Southeastern sun.

It is the light that burns brightly,

the kind that strengthens you.

What my pen breathes onto paper

was first sung by the hands

who summoned soil and sun.

This paper is the preservation of life,

the keeping of memories,

the giving of stories.

I am to preserve the green fields

and all the overgrown raintrees.

Though it is dry and dull now,

all that was green and full of life

are still as is

on this simple paper.

He raised the sky from water,

molded breath from dust

and seeded life from Earth.

Here is how His abundance lives on.

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana

2. How much is this land worth?

The land that hugs our parents’ bones,

the limbs of our brothers and sisters

who held each other before their long sleep.

The land where our tears settled

and water flows yearlong.

Full of soil, full

of nutrients, of life.

She breathes and births Purpose,

along with Debt and Burden.

She nurtures us with strength and pride,

she is history, she is home,

her name is Thailand.

How much is she worth?

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana

3. It matters

Write it down, describe it, illustrate it with words, do it because it matters.

Capture her as the sunset rests on her face tell her you like her smile

look at her as she speaks simple words

memorize how she runs up to greet you

look back– admire how she walks away

do it because it matters.

For a few minutes, pet your four-legged friend stop to look at that purple flower, that tree and how they move with the wind

appreciate it– let it gently

weave into your busy day

do it– it matters.

Tend to your lilies, water that dying orchid collect those hand-written cards,

write the letter– send it

frame those old photographs,

look at them– look at how much has changed

Feel it all, deeply

ache with it– survive it

It matters.

Perhaps not in this hour,

nor in the next, but time is tender.

Time will press meaning into the hollow places you once hurried past Time will keep its word

and you’ll be grateful to know

It all matters.

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana

4. Summer Invisibility

Beneath the invisible sunny rays and orange hues

she sits and prays: to be there and bare

just seen and felt

like the cherry-colored chrysanthemum,

the peeled citrus flesh,

the tanned summer skin.

To be free to roam

in the warmth of her own home

As a bee exploring its violet star,

or a reader immersing into a memoir.

But she’s here not there.

Here, where fall dims her fire

winter melts her worries

and spring renews her hope again

Here, she is striding in the sunny Southwest,

supporting the flowering vines.

She’s here,

beautifully burning yet

incessantly yearning.

As she grows through this prayer

she hopes home waits for her

and memories don’t fail her

Slowly, with summer invisibility,

the subtle Sun presses onto the hems

of the evergreen trees, a gentle message:

“Rooted in you is a secret strength–

the beginning of a second story”

Everywhere, this summer invisibility.

Photo via Narada Akarasirikanchana

5. Mommy

You have lived in burnt books,

in melted snow,

through songs long sung.

I hear the echoes of your dances,

the accents in your words.

I feel the scars behind your tattoos,

the trails of your tears.

Mommy, I don’t know you.

You, so beautiful like a library

of books, I can only flip through

books I can’t read.

Your youthful laughs, I can only mimic. Humor I can’t understand.

Mommy, you know me

All of me

But Mommy, I don’t know you.

Narada (Tonnam) Akarasirikanchana is a UCI student. Find more of her work here.