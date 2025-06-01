Introducing the 2025-26 Editorial Staff

The 2025-26 Editorial Staff and Editorial Board for the next academic year was finalized on May 13 after applications, interviews and careful consideration by the executive team.

Editor in Chief Skylar Paxton ‘26 will continue in her role, joined by Managing Editors Kaelyn Kwon and Annia Pallares zur Nieden ‘26.

The financial team will be overseen by Chief of Financial Operations Sapphire Wang ‘28, along with Financial Managers Riki Murase ‘28 and Adwik Chaturvedi ‘28.

Leading the backbone of the paper, the Copy team will be led by Copy Chief Annabelle Aguirre ‘26. Joining her will be Assistant Copy Editors Joshua Gonzalez ‘28 and Mia Noergaard ‘26.

The News section, delivering the latest stories, will include News Editor Karen Wang ‘26 and Assistant News Editor Jeralynn Querubin ‘26. The Features team will be headed by Features Editor Alyssa Villagonzalo ‘26.

Sports coverage will be run by Sports Editor Jack Fedor ‘27, along with Assistant Sports Editors Benjamin Flores ‘26 and Jaden Hunter ‘27.

The Opinion section, known for its hot takes, will feature Opinion Editor Isabella Ehring ‘27 and Assistant Opinion Editors Rebecca Do ‘27 and Casey Mendoza ‘28.

The Arts and Entertainment team, covering all forms of creativity, will be led by A&E Editor June Min ‘26 and Assistant A&E Editor Corinna Chin ‘27.

The Video section, adding an artistic touch to New University, will be overseen by Video Manager Sarah Murdaah ‘27 and Assistant Video Manager Deanna Palafox ‘26.

Bringing writing into print, the Layout team will consist of Layout Chief Cassandra Nava ‘26 and Assistant Layout Editor Emilie Takahashi ‘27.

The Graphic Design team, providing us with New University’s artistic illustrations, will be led by Graphic Design Manager Brianna Miller ‘28 and Assistant Graphic Design Manager Angie Li ‘28.

The Social Media team, sharing New University’s stories across digital platforms, will be run by Photo Editor and Social Media Manager Sarah Millington ‘26, alongside Assistant Social Media Managers Seoyeon Choi ‘28 and Caroline Lu ‘27.

The Editorial Board will consist of Paxton, Kwon, Zur Nieden, Aguirre, Ehring, and Min.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.