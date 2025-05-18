New University elects an additional managing editor

After careful consideration by the 2025-26 New University executive team, applications were reopened for an additional managing editor to join Kaelyn Kwon and Editor in Chief Skylar Paxton for the upcoming academic year.

Applications for the managing editor position were open to all UCI undergraduates and were due on May 12.

Annia Pallares zur Nieden was the elected choice from among two candidates. Her visions for New University include encouraging investigative journalism and supporting regular print editions.

Zur Nieden currently serves as a features Apprentice. Her term will conclude with the start of her new role as managing editor this summer.

