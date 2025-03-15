Black Country, New Road’s ‘Happy Birthday’

Black Country, New Road (BC,NR) released the second single, “Happy Birthday,” from their new album “Forever Howlong” on March 3. The song was released with a stop-motion animation video directed by Lesley-Anne Rose. Rose’s background in writing, directing and producing stop-motion animation for television broadcasts, galleries and events — as well as working on award-winning community animation projects — has brought a refreshing change of pace to BC,NR’s storytelling.

This is an interesting medium for a music video, as it brings a change to the typical types of music videos seen today. Even compared to the “Besties” video, which features the band members acting, “Happy Birthday” stands apart in its unique artistic direction and aesthetic sensibility.

The Dave McKean-esque stop-motion animation elicits feelings of nostalgia, reminiscent of 2000s-era claymation like “Coraline” or “Wallace & Gromit.” Perhaps this is intentional, meant to reflect how the song is a lullaby addressed from a wiser, parental-like figure to a child. Many of the YouTube comments under the video point out how BC,NR is evoking The Beatles. This makes sense when considering the song’s similar tone to “Beautiful Boy,” sung and released by John Lennon, a former member of the band.

As for the song itself, Tyler Hyde takes lead vocals. Her haunting, almost somber, folksy voice compliments the magic of the music video. The video opens in a quaint wood, populated by papery beige trees. It follows two bird characters, who don’t look like typical birds — instead, they are akin to artistic interpretations of humanoid fabric-and-thread bird creatures. Descending from the nest in their tree, they discover a poached rabbit and the video reveals that they are being pursued by hunters. After one of the birds is captured and their nest is being pillaged, the other bird, brandishing a pair of scissors and wearing a disguise, cuts its friend free and possibly takes revenge against the hunters. While the birds are limited when it comes to facial expressions — their walnut heads adorned by a sole feather and a pair of beady, reflective eyes — the video still gets a succinct emotional impact across.

“When I wrote it I had Georgia’s song in my head. Therefore, the structure of it is heavily influenced by it,” Hyde said to When the Horn Blows.

The lyrics concern themes of privilege, addressing an individual who was born with a silver spoon in their mouth, but remains unhappy. It communicates that despite how it may appear on the outside, those who are born into privileged positions can be unsatisfied with life and be touched by its trials.

BC,NR is hosting tours across Europe and the United States later in 2025.

Tessa Kang is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at tokang@uci.edu.

Edited by Lillian Dunn and Ben De Guzman.