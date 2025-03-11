2025 Oscars: The many interpretations of traditional black tie fashion

The 97th annual Academy Awards, also known as The Oscars, hosted a black tie extravaganza event for renowned artists, performers and celebrities to present multimillion-dollar red carpet looks on March 2 at Dolby Theatre. Hollywood’s most esteemed figures of fame showed off their sophistication and stardom through floor-length gowns and sleek fitted suits.

The Oscars red carpet is not known for avant-garde and experimental fashion. Instead, this year’s awards program fell in line with the traditional, timeless theme of black tie fashion. Though some celebrities have taken different interpretations of the long-standing theme, integrating their personal brand into their looks, many also took the safe route and conformed to expectations. Nonetheless, this red carpet remains a stage to establish one’s hard-earned fame, fusing classic sophistication with a distinctive flair.

Here are just a few of the red-carpet looks with the most remarkable reimaginations of the black tie dress code.

Following in the footsteps of Billy Porter’s androgynous tuxedo gown at the 2019 Oscars, Omar Apollo made his own eye-catching appearance. Breaking traditional gender norms in fashion, the singer was dressed in a relaxed-fit suit. A polka dot button-up shirt peaked out of the suit jacket as well as a patterned scarf worn as a necktie. This Valentino ensemble fused many unexpected elements. A touch of femininity was added to the contemporary styling of the suit and a birdcage veil was delicately laid on top of his slicked-back hair and forehead. The veil hooded his rosy blush, contoured cheekbones and smudged eyeliner.

In all her effervescence, Ariana Grande floated onto the Oscars red carpet in Schiaparelli Couture. Leaning into her character Glinda from “Wicked,” Grande’s structural dress embodied the whimsical fantasy of the sparkly levitating bubble her character traveled in. The actress’s structured satin bodice and billowing peplum were laid on top of a bundled, twinkly tulle skirt. To complete the magic of the dress, her body was decorated with De Beers diamonds on a pendant necklace with studs and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

Timothée Chalamet illuminated the Oscars red carpet in his butter-yellow suit, challenging the use of bold, unconventional colors within the encouraged black tie standard. The actor was coated in Givenchy leather from head to toe, perfectly pairing it with a light yellow dress shirt and black boots. His sunny suit was embellished with Cartier jewelry — a solitaire diamond choker and Love bracelets — and many rings. Chalamet’s choice of turning the traditional black tie suit into a playful and colorful canvas elevated the fashion evolution of Oscars red carpet looks.

K-pop star Lisa confidently strutted onto the red carpet in Markgong’s powerfully designed tuxedo dress. The world-class performer flaunted another androgynous silhouette, styled in a floor-length suit jacket with black lapels and a carnation brooch that elongated her frame. Layered underneath the suit jacket was a flared, white-collared shirtdress that touched the red carpet and pointed leather boots. She incorporated her dramatized adaptation of the classic tuxedo into the elegance that Oscars fashion is popular for.

Some of the stars who simply followed the black tie standard shone in their own ways. Many looks embodying Old Hollywood glamour were proudly showcased at this year’s awards, as seen on Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Raye and more.

“Anora” star Mikey Madison arrived on the red carpet in Dior. The rising actress was adorned in a satin baby pink dress with a daintily centered bow, embodying Hollywood’s Golden Age glamour. Her hair was neatly swept up to show off the 115-year-old Tiffany and Co. diamond drop necklace.

Adrien Brody was just one of the many men who showed up to the red carpet in the classic suit and tie. Like many others, the renowned “The Brutalist” actor wore a custom Giorgio Armani midnight blue suit, decorated with a tuxedo-styled satin lapel, white dress shirt and bow tie. To give the traditionally minimal suit some pizzazz, a glimmering diamond bird brooch was placed on his right shoulder.

The Oscars fashion may be predictable, but this is part of its prestige, as only those who’ve earned a notable place in the film industry are invited to the long-standing tradition event. The black tie attire, featuring elegant suits and dresses, symbolized the maturity and success of the stars. However, moments of innovation still emerged as celebrities reimagined the black tie theme through personal expression and avant-garde designs to reflect their evolving status in Hollywood.

Cameryn Nguyen is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at camerynn@uci.edu.

Edited by Lillian Dunn and Gabrielle Neve Landavora.