Album Review: ‘I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU’ – JPEGMAFIA

Rapper and producer Barrington Hendricks, known by the stage name JPEGMAFIA, released his fifth studio album, “I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU.”

Hendricks has always been a boundary-pusher with every release, whether a single or an album. His music utilizes unorthodox techniques and equipment to create a unique listening experience, making his performances and production notable among contemporary rappers. “I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU,” released on Aug. 1, is built to be rougher and more lyrically raw than his previous record, “SCARING THE H*ES.” The album is an experimental musical medley of rock-rap, spoken word, hardcore, and funk.

The lead single “don’t rely on other men” was surprise-released on June 17. The song addresses the controversy surrounding his involvement in producing Ye’s — formerly known as Kanye West — collaborative project, “VULTURES 1.”

Hendricks, who has been an outspoken critic of white supremacy and right-wing politics in the past, left many baffled by the pair’s newly publicized connection, given Ye’s history of bizarre statements. Although Hendricks claims to be a long-time fan of Ye, he has clarified that he has removed the politics from their interaction, seeing it more akin to him achieving his dreams.

The song restructures a sample from the Max show “Succession” to produce a hard-hitting, pulsating beat characteristic of hardcore industrial rap. The track reminds the audience that Hendricks will always be around, no matter who attempts to push him out of the public eye. As the title tells, Hendricks relies on no one but himself.

The second single, “SIN MIEDO,” was released on July 15. The song’s title — in Spanish — translates into “No Fear,” a reference to Hendricks’s upper torso tattoo that he revealed alongside the album. Hendricks constructed the song on top of a sample from 2 Live Crew’s 1995 song “Hoochie Mama.” Hendricks’ metal rap genre mash-up demonstrates his power of sampling and percussion with a shredding electric guitar to create a thrashing rap-metal style.

Another new genre Hendricks tapped into was Brazilian funk with the track “It’s dark, and hell is hot.” At the beginning of the year, Hendricks visited Brazil and, upon returning, inherited the country’s fast-paced musical style, later replicating it. The track was a collaborative production with underground rapper and fellow producer Freaky. Reminiscent of the Brazilian genre, the song uses Portuguese lyrics as the backing vocals to Hendricks’ rapping.

“JPEGULTRA!” establishes itself as one of the most entertaining tracks on the album. It features spoken word and rap verses from Denzel Curry and Hendricks. The two artists are frequent and long-time collaborators, often featuring in each other’s discographies. The tonal delivery of the lyrics and the “Get Up!” sample by Akira Ishikawa & His Count Buffalos alludes to the sonic imagery of Hendricks and Curry singing at a classic jazz club open mic show. Curry brings an exciting energy that perfectly harmonizes with Hendricks’ verses, shouting out his Floridian roots and iconic flexing.

As Hendricks concludes his verse, the song creatively bookends with a somber orchestral choir, an acoustic guitar, and a bass section. He calls out the fakeness of friendships and careers that only aspire to money, connections, and the simple desire to mooch off influence. Such a shift is intriguing, making it feel like two songs are in one track.

“I think the type of music I make is weirder and out of left field,” Hendricks said in an interview with podcast No Jumper. No Jumper host Adam22 remarked jokingly to Hendricks that his work attracts “aspiring music journalists who want to be verbose in discussing what they are taking in.”

Hendricks carries an individualistic approach to his self-image and persona. His discography and creative process are the epitome of his personality rather than a gateway to fame and fortune. Such an approach to music sets him apart from many contemporary artists in the rap industry.

“I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU” is Hendricks’ account of events and remarks about the current state of the entertainment industry. Hendricks remains undefeated in his approach to production. He’s one of the few independently-minded rappers in the current music landscape who can always express his opinions. Even if that attracts controversy, the amount of effort he bleeds into production and collaboration is equivalent to his respect for individuality.

Connor Moody is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. He can be reached at cwmoody@uci.edu.

Edited by Alaina Retodo, Ben De Guzman, Jaheem Conley and Jacob Ramos.