Album Review: ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce)’ – Eminem

“The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” is Detroit rapper Eminem’s (Marshall Mathers) 12th studio album, released July 12. It was produced by an extensive entourage and distributed by Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records. The album features a comprehensive list of featured artists, including Big Sean, White Gold and Skylar Grey.

Since his first album in 1996, Eminem has been an enduring powerhouse in the rap industry and a multi-platinum-selling artist. His popularity has diminished since his accolades, but one track from his most recent record put the rapper back in the spotlight and has generated media interest.

This album is unlike Eminem’s previous iconic records and singles, which utilized shock humor to be provocative. Growing up impoverished and raised by a single mother, his music displayed resentment and commentary about the generational divide of his time via his alter ego, Slim Shady.

However, with time, some critics claim that Eminem’s age has gotten to him over the past decade. Previously the king of publicity, Eminem gathered an audience through his sense of humor, though his more rugged songs, such as “Stan” and “Mockingbird,” are more impactful in their messaging. In these songs, Eminem shows that he can be relatable and emotional, presenting a healthy two-sided performance of an artist. Older artists, like his long-time collaborator Dr. Dre, remain famous figures, but Eminem’s polarization has become more of a detriment than a boon.

Unable to relate to the current generation, Eminem has become more antagonistic toward criticism of his recent projects.

In “The Death of Slim Shady,” Eminem expresses his frustrations with Gen Z, claiming that this generation is trying to cancel him. For example, he released “Tone Deaf” in 2021, which outlined his grievances and lack of care over said perceived cancelation. Eminem dismissed the attempts by ignoring criticism and continuing his work, which did not aid in his case of relevancy and accountability for poorly performing albums. Over time, he seems to have become the bitter older generation he criticized tirelessly, ruining his chances of becoming relatable to younger audiences.



He wrote a concept album to proclaim a death blow to Slim Shady, the washed-up alter ego he has held onto since its inception. To kill off Slim Shady’s metaphysical presence, he reintroduces his purposely provocative battle rap style, pitting himself against Slim through his music. He metaphorically shoots himself in the foot to bury Slim and free himself by being as offensive as possible.

For example, in a skit titled “Trouble,” Slim takes over Eminem and begins to attack seemingly random targets like people with quadriplegia and the blind and deaf. This starts the conflict and demonstrates that it’s now Slim versus Eminem.

However, “Lucifer” breaks down the concept — the song discusses how his past controversies and some of his statements within the song would get him canceled. It’s confusing why he even titled the album as he did, only for him to take up the mantle alone and not denounce Slim. Eminem also makes the connection to Charles Manson, as he is claiming that “now my followers are like a Satanic cult (What?) / Yeah, they listen to me like when Manson spoke.” Such lines make it feel like Eminem’s older fans are like cult members.

The lead single, “Houdini,” was released on May 31 and quickly became a viral hit on TikTok and Instagram. It feels like nitpicks and complaints of perceived cancellation by Gen Z. It fueled the fire of generational discord instead of killing Slim Shady. Aside from the catchy beat, the track relies heavily on the appeal of the past and makes blanket statements to attack the sensitivity of Gen Z. It misses the mark for what Eminem is trying to achieve conceptually.

Two of the better songs on the project are “Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey)” and “Somebody Save Me (feat. Jelly Roll).” Both songs are dedicated to Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade.



These tracks don’t feel like Eminem is complaining; instead, he delves into his experience as a father to a now-grown daughter. They are protective songs about how it feels to be an aging controversial figure with kids not associated with his career. They feel like he wants to finally end his association with Slim Shady and move on, removing himself from the controversy.

Both sentimental tracks showcase the album’s concept, with genuine emotional resonance about getting older. The pressure of life will take a toll, and in his past, he dealt with the pains of relationship failures and drug addiction that still haunt him.

These two songs are about Eminem finally killing off his Slim Shady alter ego for his life’s betterment and his children’s security. His true passion in life seems to be being a father to his children, and the album’s heart lies within “Temporary” and “Somebody Save Me.”

Skylar Grey and Jelly Roll are the album’s best features; their powerful voices complement Eminem’s desire to express his emotions clearly. The songs are also the best-produced and have the best emotional impact.

While the album is bloated, the concept remains intriguing. However, the execution could be better. Although not Eminem’s worst album, the tracks are laden with cheap and purposefully controversial jokes and gags, making no point that Eminem is finally moving on from Slim Shady and is instead regressing to being bitter.

Connor Moody is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. He can be reached at cwmoody@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley and Jacob Ramos.