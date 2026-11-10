Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ destigmatizes addiction

Netflix released “The One About Matthew Perry,” a biographical documentary series chronicling the life and career of the late actor Matthew Perry, on Oct. 27. The show debuted one day before the three-year anniversary of his passing from an accidental ketamine overdose.

The three-part series blends archival footage, family photographs and touching interviews from Perry’s family, friends and former colleagues. Each of the three episodes explores Perry’s struggle with mental illness and his tumultuous private life after he was launched into international fame for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved NBC sitcom “Friends.”

The narration is anchored by Perry’s youngest half-sister, Mia Perry Bowick, who provides a vulnerable account of Perry’s mental illness and struggles with drug addiction from the perspective of someone who knew him best. Perry’s long time friends Roger Castillo and David Pressman also give candid interviews describing Perry’s early journey to stardom and subsequent mental health decline.

“Alcohol probably quieted that very deep part of himself that always thought he was not enough,” Perry’s close friend Marjorie Harris Newman speculated. “And I think he felt that becoming famous would fill that hole.”

The show combines heartfelt anecdotes with comedy and sarcasm, emulating Perry’s distinctly dry humor. Perry’s friends and family crack lighthearted jokes while sharing difficult stories about the darkest times in Perry’s life, drawing on his tendency to use humor to approach vulnerable conversations. The series honors Perry’s legacy as a talented comedian while humanizing him as more than just a public figure. He was also a compassionate man who deserves to be remembered by his uplifting personality.

The series was directed by Emmy-award winner Mary Robertson, best known for her intimate nonfiction celebrity films such as “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” Robertson’s philosophy is that nonfiction films can incite cultural change by tackling stigmatized topics, and this project is no different. The show presents Perry’s fatal overdose as less of a tragic plot twist, but as the culmination of decades spent battling alcohol and drug addiction.

The show creates a poignant depiction of addiction as a mental illness that can affect even the most successful public figures, with each episode charting the great lengths that Perry went to for help and the decade he spent in and out of rehab. Former addicts who attended Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings and rehab with Perry also provide strikingly honest interviews detailing their own experiences in recovery, breaking down the stigma that addiction is a moral failing.

The common celebrity addiction trope is that addiction is a moral decline. This series works against that repeated false narrative. It emphasizes Perry’s unlikely generosity and kindness even after he rose to fame. His sister sums him up as someone who was “capable of both profound kindness and devastating self-destruction,” stressing that like any other addict, Perry was a complex mix of resilience and vulnerability.

The series closely aligns with Perry’s advocacy work throughout his career post-“Friends.” Perry notably used his platform to promote recovery in his playwriting debut “The End of Longing” — a story about the strength that getting sober can take. His bestselling memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” also provided vulnerable details of the years he spent suffering from substance abuse, revealing that he had attended over 6000 AA meetings and spent 30 years in therapy.

Celebrity testimonials on addiction such as Perry’s can help to alleviate the stigma surrounding rehab by shedding light on the strength it takes to seek help and endorsing the importance of recovery. Perry’s sister confesses that he spent millions of dollars trying to get sober, dismantling the idea that addiction is a personal choice but rather a disease. By highlighting Perry’s willingness to speak publicly about these matters during his lifetime, the show reveals how helpful this was in reducing stigma surrounding relapse and encourages others to do the same.

As much as the series is an intimate account of Perry’s life, it also inspires conversations about addiction and advocates for rehab to be destigmatized, building on Perry’s campaign to support addiction recovery. It successfully takes Perry’s tragic struggle with addiction and uses this to challenge stereotypes, pushing a message of empathy towards the reality of addiction as a serious illness.

Isabella Moody is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at moodyi@uci.edu.

Edited by Travis Foley and Zara Baker.