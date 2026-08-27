Disney unveils major resort expansions at D23 event 

Disney announced big changes coming to its parks in Anaheim, including a reimagined Tomorrowland, an expanded Avengers Campus, a new ride based on “Coco” and an “Avatar”-inspired land — all at the D23 fan expo this past weekend from Aug. 14 to 16.

One of the biggest projects announced at the convention was a complete reimagining of Tomorrowland, the iconic futuristic-themed land. It is one of the five original lands that has existed since Disneyland first opened 71 years ago.

The transformation will draw from Walt Disney’s original vision of Tomorrowland as an imaginative and optimistic depiction of the future, according to the Orange County Register.

When Disneyland opened in 1955, Walt Disney described Tomorrowland as “a vista into a world of wondrous ideas, signifying man’s achievements.”

“We really looked back to Walt’s opening day speech that he gave and we were inspired by his vision of Tomorrowland,” Imagineering’s Disneyland Resort Executive Creative Producer Emo O’Brien said.

The reimagining also comes amid criticism from some park visitors that Tomorrowland no longer represents a futuristic vision.

“It’s supposed to be the ‘world of tomorrow,’ and it feels stuck in the past,” Frida Quiroz, a fan at the D23 convention, told CNN.

According to O’Brien, optimism was at the core of everything Walt envisioned for the land. He says that Imagineering plans to respect the heritage and legacy of Tomorrowland while continuing to evolve the space for new generations.

Another area receiving a much-anticipated revamp is Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure (DCA). Disney announced that the Marvel expansion will double the size of the current area, debut Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab as new attractions and bring in actors Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Brie Larson to reprise their roles in them.

The Avengers Infinity Defense will feature Marvel characters fighting King Thanos, an alternate version of the franchise’s villain. According to Walt Disney World News Today, the ride will use a 3D ride system with physical sets that blend “seamlessly” with screen scenes.

On Stark Flight Lab, guests sit in “gyro-kinetic pods” that move along a track before attaching to a robotic arm. The attraction will feature Avengers characters training guests during the experience.

Disney also gave a sneak peek to the first ever “Coco” attraction, according to the Orange County Register. Set a year after the events of the 2017 film, the Pixar Pier boat ride will take guests on a journey through the colorful Land of the Dead along with Miguel, Hector and the other animated characters. Construction on the attraction has already begun, with the latest Audio-Animatronics technology being used to bring the Coco’s skeleton characters to life.

Disney also plans to build an “Avatar”-inspired land at DCA. Unlike the “Avatar”-themed land in Orlando’s Walt Disney World, Anaheim’s experience will not feature the iconic floating mountains of the Valley of Mo’ara. Instead, DCA will have a land based on “Avatar: The Way of Water” and upcoming films in the franchise, according to the New York Post.

While there was no update on the new land’s progress during the D23 presentation, an exhibit on the expo floor showed details of a 30-person boat attraction.

The Avengers Campus expansion is scheduled to open first in 2028, followed by the “Coco” attraction. Construction on Tomorrowland and the “Avatar”-themed land will follow, according to a Disney spokesperson.

In addition to these new developments, Disneyland is also tapping into nostalgia by reprising some old favorites. These include the Magic Happens parade, the original World of Color show and the Remember Dreams Come True fireworks show which first debuted during the park’s 50th anniversary.

Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum told CNN, “Whether we’re reimagining a beloved classic or building something brand new, the goal is the same: Get the experience right, and guests don’t just come back, they bring the next generation with them.”

Nevaeh Medina is a News Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at nevaem1@uci.edu.

Edited by Brinda Popli and Riley Schnittger