Sunday Comic: Struggles in Class

In the first panel, Peter the Anteater, as a student, is listening in class to a Professor Anteater as the Professor teaches math. On the board, it says
Peter the Anteater struggling to keep up in class.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Ashley Colin is a Graphic Design Apprentice for the Spring 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at acolin4@uci.edu

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