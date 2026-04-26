Sunday Comic: Struggles in Class FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Peter the Anteater struggling to keep up in class. By New U Graphic Design April 26, 2026 Ashley Colin is a Graphic Design Apprentice for the Spring 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at acolin4@uci.edu Sports UCI Men’s Volleyball were triumphant in Big West Championship quarterfinals April 26, 2026 Columns Where does U.S. pride come from? April 26, 2026 Baseball UC Irvine Baseball falls short to the Gauchos April 26, 2026 Blank Students swing and hop in the nearly 20-year-old dance club April 24, 2026 A&E Overhated female characters are a symptom of misogyny in audiences April 23, 2026 A&E Theater Thursday: ‘Exit 8’ is a nightmarish masterclass in Japanese horror April 23, 2026 Read More New U Blood Donor Center closes after almost 50 years of service Annual Holocaust Remembrance Day Walk by Hillel at UCI Bond sponsored by UC passes Natural Resources and Water Committee UCI takes final game in conference series loss to Hawai’i Annual Holocaust Remembrance Day Walk by Hillel at UCI