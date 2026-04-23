Overhated female characters are a symptom of misogyny in audiences

Season four of the animated superhero show “Invincible” aired from March 18 to April 22, reigniting the fandom and discourse around it. One of the most interesting conversations around the show’s characters is around Amber Bennett (Zazie Beetz). Fans of “Invincible” often label Amber as annoying and selfish, making her one of the most hated characters in the show. However, Amber is not a supervillain. Instead, she falls into the category of female characters crucified for being annoying. Other female characters like Skyler White (Anna Gunn) from “Breaking Bad” and Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco) from “The Sopranos” are criticized in similar ways due to audiences’ misogyny.

The pattern is striking: largely male audiences see women who respond realistically to the emotional pain caused by men and then perceive these female characters as antagonists rather than rational figures. With all three of these female characters, a lack of trust and transparency in their romantic relationship with the male protagonist is a major issue that leads to them being seen as annoying and unsupportive.

Much of the backlash against Amber centers around how she treats the protagonist of “Invincible” Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). Viewers accuse her of being selfish, unfair and overly demanding, ignoring the emotional reality of her situation. In the early stages of their relationship, Mark was an unreliable partner who often disappeared without an explanation. The abandonment she felt was understandable; it reflected her desire for normality and stability. While Amber was flawed, she was not afforded sympathy like Mark when he struggled to balance his personal and superhero lives or made bad judgments in battle.

In contrast, Mark’s current girlfriend in season four Samantha Eve Wilkins (Gillian Jacobs) is more accepted for her flaws. Her compatibility with Mark stems from them both being superheroes, exempting their relationship from a lot of the issues that occurred in Mark and Amber’s. Additionally, since Eve and Mark are seen as an endgame couple, Amber was treated as an obstacle to their relationship and a disposable love interest. Amber and Mark’s story was set up from the beginning to have conflict, but instead of this being analyzed for what it can teach the audience about relationships, it led to Amber being hated.

A possible explanation for the different fan reactions towards Amber and Eve is how male characters like Mark are often seen as well-developed for having flaws and given the benefit of moral ambiguity, while female characters like Amber are subjected to a black-and-white way of thinking. Male viewers are often much more moralistic rather than empathetic when it comes to female characters, failing to put themselves in the woman’s shoes.

The hatred directed at Skyler of “Breaking Bad” follows a similar pattern. She is constantly condemned as controlling and nagging, stereotyped as Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) ball-and-chain wife. Skyler is seen as a folly to Walter’s goals, yet her actions are grounded in clear morals, as she reacts to a husband who lies, manipulates and endangers their family. Meanwhile, Walter’s transformation into a drug kingpin is romanticized and seen as compelling or even admirable to some fans. Viewers see Walter’s flaws as good writing — framing them in a positive light — while Skyler’s equally complex character is criticized without remorse.

Toxic masculinity also plays a part in many male viewer’s opinions on Walter and Skyler. Many justify Walter’s increasingly questionable actions under the guise of protecting his family and doing what a husband and father should. However, when Skyler also makes choices for this reason, she is deemed unsupportive and unappreciative of her husband.

The creator of “Breaking Bad” himself, Vince Gilligan, intended Skyler to be the voice of reason in a world of madness and to stand up to Walter. Walter was written to be the character the audience couldn’t stand, however most of the fan base has taken it the opposite way. In fact, Gilligan stated in an interview with Vulture that he thinks people who hate Skyler are “misogynists, plain and simple.”

Carmela from the mob-boss crime show “The Sopranos” is also the wife of a problematic criminal. Unlike Skyler, she is aware of her husband Tony Sopranos’(James Gandolfini) crimes and benefits from the wealth that he accumulates. She is a complex character, yet is often reduced to being materialistic and hypocritical, which ignores her constraints. She is trapped in an emotionally abusive marriage with a man whose power prevents her from being able to divorce him.

Carmela is also heavily criticized for her emotional affair, but such criticism shows the hypocrisy of fans who hate her while supporting Tony who has countless affairs throughout the series. Carmela is neither an innocent bystander nor a simple antagonist. However, her moral implications lead to her having a reputation similar to Skyler’s, instead of being explored more deeply.

Shows exploring characters’ moral dilemmas are hailed for their complex characters, with high ratings reflecting the advanced storytelling. In fact, “Breaking Bad” and “The Sopranos” are in the top 10 of the greatest shows of all time according to IMDb. However, their disproportionately male fanbases lead to them being seen as shows for men, with the fanbases’ negative attitudes toward women discouraging more female viewership.

Amber is criticized for not being a blindly supportive partner under impossible circumstances. Skyler is dragged through the mud for daring to speak out against her husband being a drug lord. Carmela is expected to sit quietly while her husband cheats on her for years. These women are just a few examples of a deeper discomfort with women who disrupt the narrative. When female characters refuse to be passive, supportive or even likeable, they are met with an onslaught of hate that includes misogynistic stereotypes and insults.

Ayiana Grana is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at angrana@uci.edu.

Edited by Travis Foley