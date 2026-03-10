The Olympic ice rink as a fashion runway

For figure skaters, the music and poised motion of their movements intertwine seamlessly to showcase the sport’s delicate balance of strength and elegance; yet the artistry of figure skating extends far beyond transcendent performances on the grandest stage.

The sport’s charm is stitched into its dazzling costumes — each piece being meticulously tailored to elevate the performances’ aesthetics. Against the frigid, opaque ice, these garments transform the rink into a luminous runway. Each embellishment becomes a vessel of memory — a timeless testament to the dedication and passion that once blazed the brittle ice sheets; a testament that was on clear display in the many Winter Olympics of years past.

The creation of a figure skating costume is an iterative process that can span months, often requiring 80 to 150 hours of skillful labor. Moreover, the financial burden is equally demanding and frequently overlooked for skaters, as garments can cost $8,000 for a single piece — not to mention that most athletes travel with multiple costumes for the different programs. Investing in a wardrobe then becomes a substantial commitment, along with training expenses for athletes who have devoted their entire lives to the sport.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics, three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto concluded her extraordinary competitive career on the Olympic ice by representing Japan with Edith Piaf’s French love ballad, “Hymne à l’amour.” The dress of her farewell performance was designed by the French costume label ASTRAEE couture. The skirt of Sakamoto’s dark burgundy ombré dress softened into a blush pink gradient that accentuated the swiftness of her movements, while the neckline, adorned with tiers of pearls, resembled the shape of a layered necklace. Elaborate rhinestones cascaded across her back and bejeweled the open-back design of the dress with a star-shaped centerpiece, subtly echoing the romantic era of her song selection. Together, Sakamoto’s performance and her costume created a farewell that was both poignant and complete.

In contrast with Sakamoto’s more formally styled outfit, American gold medalist Alysa Liu’s sparkling gold dress for her women’s free skate, designed by Lisa McKinnon, captured her lively spirit and mirrored her strength perfectly. The glamorous dress enveloped her in dazzling radiance as she challenged and redefined the artistry of the sport with her joyous and energetic performance. Together, the fluidity of her skirt and the tassels accented her restlessness and buoyancy on ice. From child prodigy to Olympic champion, Liu’s fearless comeback from retirement undoubtedly marked the beginning of a new chapter in her legacy.

Liu’s groundbreaking achievement has reminded figure skating lovers of former American competitive skater Sarah Hughes and her ethereal lilac dress — a fashion staple that has become emblematic of her underdog triumph at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. The exquisite color of the sleeveless dress was breathtaking and memorable, bathed in a soft lavender hue that presented her as both youthful and graceful. Meanwhile, the beaded bodice and the rhinestones elevated the intricacy of the dress, adding texture and outlining Hughes’s waist with vertical beading.

For men’s costumes, Yuzuru Hanyu’s “Seimei” costume at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics remains one of the most iconic ensembles in modern figure skating. The draped sleeves and kimono-inspired silhouette designed by Satomi Ito amplified the movement of his choreography while evoking ritual symbolism of the country he represented, Japan. The outfit also held cultural significance and paid homage to the mid-Heian period onmyōji — Abe no Seimei. The predominantly white and icy blue color palette cast a celestial glow that further suggested divinity and mysticism.

Last but not least, it is certainly impossible to discuss ice rink fashion without featuring German figure skating legend Katarina Witt. As the Olympic gold medalist in 1984 and 1988, she never failed to introduce daring and theatrical outfits to the icy runway. Witt’s dress at the 1988 Calgary Olympics commanded attention with the saturated crimson red contrasted by black accents. The bold color choice and the frilly sleeves made her appear fiery and unstoppable, allowing her flaring presence to ignite across the rink under the arena lights.

When the music fades, and the athletes collapse against the frozen glass that carries their dreams, what endures is not merely the record of decimal scores, but an image — their silhouettes suspended in light, paused in time. Even after decades, the radiance of their costumes continues to shimmer in memory, recalling the ambition in their eyes, the sweat and tears shed upon the crystallized surface, and the legacies left behind.

Eva Jia is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at jiae1@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin and Zara Baker