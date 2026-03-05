‘Toy Story 5’ trailer teases a ‘toy meets tech’ future

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for “Toy Story 5.”

Pixar’s beloved world of toys is returning once again — and this time, it is facing a very modern problem.

After nearly seven years since the release of “Toy Story 4,” the franchise is officially winding up for another movie adventure. An official trailer released on Feb. 19 confirms the franchise’s return to theaters and offers fans a glimpse of what’s to come for Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the crew. The film is set to release in theaters on June 19. While the trailer keeps most plot details under wraps, it hints that the toys are facing a threat that’s less plastic and more digital.

Picking up after the emotional send-off in “Toy Story 4” — where Woody chose to live as a lost toy and Buzz stayed with Bonnie — the trailer for the fifth installment introduces a modern dilemma. Bonnie, now 8 years old, receives a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet called Lilypad that quickly steals her attention. The setup reflects a familiar conflict in modern childhood: screens versus imagination, apps versus action figures. The toys now find themselves outpaced not by a rival toy, but by a digital screen.

Director Andrew Stanton — also known for “Finding Nemo” and “WALL-E” — said the film will center the toys’ struggle to stay relevant in a predominantly digital age. Rather than introducing a traditional villain, the story focuses on a broader cultural shift that has changed how children play and interact. Concept art revealed at D23, Disney’s biennial conference, in August 2025 provided an early visual teaser of the film’s focus.

The images show the toys staring sadly at Bonnie as she becomes absorbed in the tablet, hinting at future obstacles they will face in an attempt to win back her attention. As Stanton explains, the film’s main focus is “toy meets tech.” The story is less about competition with a single new toy and more about adapting to a changing world. Childhood itself has evolved, and the group must confront what it means to be useful and loved in an era shaped by screens and digital connections. By reflecting on recent changes, the film stays relevant for a modern audience.

The trailer also offers insights into how each characters’ roles have shifted since the last film. Woody has been traveling to help lost toys find homes with Bo Peep, while Jessie runs Bonnie’s room with Buzz acting as her deputy. As Bonnie sees kids her age connect socially through devices, she prompts her parents to buy the Lilypad tablet. While the device lets her chat with friends and play online games, it also slowly limits her real-life interactions and begins to replace her toys.

“Toys are for play, but tech is for everything,” Woody says over a walkie-talkie.

Jessie worriedly admits, “I’m losing Bonnie to this device.”

When Woody is ultimately called back to help, the reunion restores the humor and warmth that once defined the franchise. The trailer leans into nostalgia, teasing familiar banter between Woody and Buzz and bringing back side characters such as Rex, Hamm and Forky for their signature comedic moments. Midway through the trailer, the opening notes of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” play in a more cinematic arrangement sure to bring a wave of nostalgia for longtime fans.

This sense of continuity is reinforced by the return of the original voice cast. Woody (Tom Hanks) once again reunites with Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), bringing back the duo’s iconic chemistry. Jessie (Joan Cusack) steps into a more prominent role, as seen in the trailer. Other returning characters include Rex (Wallace Shawn), Hamm (John Ratzenberger), and Forky (Tony Hale). New additions to the cast include Lilypad (Greta Lee) and a potty-training toy named Smarty Pants (Conan O’Brien).

The release also raises questions about the future of the franchise. After more than 30 years and four films, some fans may wonder if another installment was necessary. By tying its newest conflict to technology, Pixar makes the case that “Toy Story” still has something new to say. Rather than relying on nostalgia alone, the film places its characters firmly in the present. It deals with a modern conflict that many children in today’s world face. Whether this installment leads to further sequels or changes in the franchise’s direction remains to be seen.

In a media landscape crowded with reboots and revivals, “Toy Story 5” stands out not because it is returning, but because it is adapting. Woody and his crew are no longer just navigating bedrooms and playrooms, they are confronting a growing digital world. By evolving with the times, the franchise shows it still has new stories to offer.

Meghna Srikumar is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at msrikuma@uci.edu.