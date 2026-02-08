Public schools should automatically give students public library cards

Public libraries are an essential aspect of America’s social safety net, yet their patrons are predominantly white, wealthy and urban. For libraries to have their intended benefits, a program giving every student a local library card is long overdue.

According to a Scholastic and YouGov study, 95% of parents agree that every community needs a public library. However, the library’s computers, books and free internet are only available to those with library cards. When community members don’t have cards, they are cut off from these resources.

A Pew Research Center study found that rates of library card ownership noticeably differ across race populations and economic classes. For many marginalized students — who may already have limited resources in their school libraries — public library doors are effectively closed.

Public schools have the greatest access to America’s children, and thus the best opportunity to narrow these inequalities. A program wherein schools and libraries collaborate to ensure that every student receives a library card would ensure that most children can access the public library and its resources. If the card was given to each student when they first entered the district, the program would also cover students new to the area who may not have a local library card yet.

Higher access to books and reading material has countless benefits. The National Endowment for the Arts found that reading for fun positively correlated with reading comprehension — a necessary skill in higher education and most workplaces. Another study found that leisure reading was associated with better mental health in children. Generally, strong reading habits can lead children to professional success and better well-being.

When considering the broader benefits of reading for pleasure, current American reading trends become concerning. The National Library of Medicine recently found that hobby reading is steadily decreasing. In 2023, less than one-fifth of Americans regularly read outside of work or school. There were also growing divides in reading time between racial and economic groups. If this trend continues — especially as short-form content grows more pervasive in children’s entertainment — reading and its numerous benefits could be neglected.

Schools could help reverse this trend by giving students local library cards. Public libraries have larger catalogues than individual schools, so library cards would allow students to explore additional genres and authors to find books more suited to their personal tastes. Once they find books they enjoy, students may see reading as a hobby instead of a chore. This could encourage them to read more, and associated benefits would follow.

Even if children have library cards, they still may not be able to get to the physical library building to use its free internet or study spaces. But library cards are useful off-site, too. Apps like Libby allow users to access books, magazines and audiobooks online — and students need library cards to log into these websites. If public schools ensured that each of their students was a cardholder at at least one local library, students’ at-home book access would increase.

Online libraries also have student-focused resources. The California State Library created the California Online Media Program for Access and Student Success (COMPASS), a database of resources including academic texts and study tools. Students can access these resources if their school registers directly with the California State Library. They can also access COMPASS if their local library hosts it, but only if they have a card at that local library. In either case, a partnership between public schools and the public library system would ensure students had greater access to the resources curated for them.

Giving students library cards may also prepare them for a lifetime of useful interactions with the library. The Los Angeles Public Library offers members access to Discover & Go, a program offering discounts for local museums, artistic venues and sporting events. Many libraries also have private workspaces that remote workers can reserve. If students are exposed to the library at a young age, they are more likely to recognize and utilize these resources in adulthood.

Altogether, an initiative to ensure that every public school student receives a public library card would have numerous benefits for individuals and communities. By equalizing and expanding access to the library, schools can help every child navigate life with every resource available to them.

Ruby Goodwin is an Opinion Intern for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at regoodwi@uci.edu.

Edited by Rebecca Do and Julia Kremenetsky