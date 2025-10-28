Pop Mart’s October release: Halloween and anniversary blind box

Just in time for spooky season, designer collectable toy and figurine brand Pop Mart is launching Halloween-themed blind boxes featuring some of their most beloved characters throughout October. A release on Oct. 23 also includes a special series to celebrate the company’s 15-year anniversary.

Released on Oct. 16, the “Hirono Monsters’ Carnival Series Figures” stars Hirono — a young boy with pensive eyes and a melancholic expression. The complex character made his debut in “The Other One Series Figures” in October of 2021, and there are now more than 100 variants across nine series. Designed by contemporary artist Lang, Hirono was conceived to embody a spectrum of elusive feelings. The name “Hirono” itself is inspired by the Japanese word for “wide field,” alluding to the artist’s vision for the character to reflect raw and personal emotions. Although Hirono’s costumes and features are restyled to fit each series’ storyline, his fragile eyes remain a punctuating epitome when exploring the themes of childhood, fear, loneliness and defiance.

The “Hirono Monsters’ Carnival Series Figures” contains six figurines, including “Grim Reaper,” “Killer Bunny,” “Doctor Beak,” “Vampire,” “Creepy Clown” and “Zombie.” The blend between cuteness and horror creates a juxtaposition of aesthetics that further highlights Hirono’s artistic sensibility, as well as strengthens the emotional depth the character personifies. Additionally, a limited number of sets will contain a “secret” figurine that replaces a regular figurine at random. The secret edition for this series is called “The Disembodies,” and the probability of finding it is one out of 72.

On Oct. 23, Pop Mart unveiled a special plush collaboration between Wednesday and SKULLPANDA. This release showcases the character of SKULLPANDA in Nevermore Academy’s uniform, along with Wednesday Addams’ iconic braids. The figure’s eyes, head and legs are adjustable and comes with a lanyard.

Chinese artist and art toy designer XIONGMIAO created the character SKULLPANDA in 2018. SKULLPANDA’s mysterious demeanor is enhanced by the astronomical elements incorporated into its character design. In 2020, SKULLPANDA officially joined the Pop Mart family and made its debut with the “SKULLPANDA Ancient Castles Series.” The portrayal of the captivating and boundless universal traveler wearing edgy helmets was immediately met with unimaginable enthusiasm from the collectible community, selling 60,000 figurines in just one second.

In addition to the Halloween-themed series, Pop Mart also introduced “Celebrating the Moment POP MART 15th Anniversary Series Figures” as a tribute to the brand’s journey since 2010. The first Pop Mart opened in a shopping mall in the Zhongguancun district in Beijing, China.

At first, the store drew inspiration from the Hong Kong-based retail chain LOG-ON and sold products such as cosmetics and stationary alongside with toys. After observing how toys were the most popular in sales, Pop Mart gradually discontinued the other products and transitioned to focus exclusively on toys in 2014.

The “Celebrating the Moment POP MART 15th Anniversary Series Figures” includes 15 of Pop Mart’s most famed characters: Labubu, Molly, SKULLPANDA, Hirono, Dimoo, Crybaby, Pucky, Twinkle Twinkle, Pino Jelly, Kubo, Sweet Bean, Zsiga, Hacipupu, Chaka and Polar. The series also includes a secret edition of Molly named “Party Sweetie” — with a drawing probability of one out of 120.

The collectible figurines are available for purchase on Pop Mart’s official website.

Eva Jia is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. She can be reached at jiae1@uci.edu.

Edited by Rhea Sigur and Mia Noergaard.