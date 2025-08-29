John Glacier is hiding in plain sight

For the six month anniversary of her third studio album “Like A Ribbon,” UK rapper John Glacier released a deluxe version on Aug. 14, adding five new songs to the project.

“Like A Ribbon (Deluxe)” is Glacier’s first deluxe album ever, and it’s easy to see why now is the right time to release it.

Every song on “Like a Ribbon” came from one of three extended play versions that were all released before the album, containing no new songs when it was released in February of this year. The first five songs came from the extended play version of “Like A Ribbon,” which was released in February 2024, an entire year before the full album’s release.

The sixth track, “Steady As I Am,” was part of the extended-play “Duppy Gun,” which also came out in 2024.

The final five songs of “Like A Ribbon” were released as the extended-play “Angel’s Trumpet” on Aug. 13, one day before the release of “Like A Ribbon.” By the time “Like A Ribbon” was put out, it was largely overshadowed by the EP and offered nothing new for fans to listen to.

It was not until the single “Fly With Me” came out in July that “Like A Ribbon” contained any new songs. A month later, the deluxe followed with four additional songs which — unlike the rest — were brand new.

Following the release of her debut album “SHILOH: Lost For Words” in 2021, the music industry was quick to praise Glacier’s work, and her fanbase appeared to have materialized overnight.

Publications like Crack Magazine and Dazed immediately snagged interviews with Glacier, while Vogue featured the artist in their article titled, “2021’s Best Albums Were All By Women.”

This year, the industry was even warmer in its reception of “Like A Ribbon.”

Glacier scored the first award nomination of her career, with AIM’s Best Independent Album music award. The album caught the attention of Pitchfork, Glamcult and The Guardian, who are just some of the publications that covered the release.

In support of the album, Glacier went on an impressive music festival run, making appearances at C2C (formerly known as Club To Club), Primavera Sound, LIDO, Glastonbury, Green Man and Way Out West.

To complement her festival shows, Glacier also performed at more distinguished events like Copenhagen Fashion Week and Warm Up, a music series held at the New York Museum of Modern Art’s affiliate location, PS1.

Over her relatively young and blossoming career, Glacier has maintained a steady audience, neither significantly gaining nor losing fans since her debut album.

Despite the overwhelming amount of press coverage, industry acceptance and face time at festivals, Glacier still seems to be relatively unknown. Her most popular song from the new album, “Ocean Steppin’” featuring labelmate and multi-award winner Sampha, lies just under 2 million plays on Spotify. “Couldn’t Get Back,” a song from the deluxe, has production from the highly accomplished Skrillex, but is yet to pass 100,000 streams on Spotify.

More than anything, Glacier’s connections and collaborations are ways for her to build industry credibility and work with some of the best active musicians. Of the connections Glacier has made, those with producers have been the most impactful on her music.

British producer Vegyn was crucial to her beginnings, producing half of the songs on her debut album. Her sophomore album, “JGSG” (John Glacier Surf Gang), was made in collaboration with the production crew and record label Surf Gang. This time around, it was Kwes Darko, also known as Blue Daisy, who contributed most to making the soundscape behind “Like A Ribbon.”

Producers who understand Glacier’s vision are a major factor in what defines her distinct style; every ounce of work she puts in is purely for the art. Her deadpan delivery of cryptic, yet immensely emotional lyricism is nothing without the dark and grungy electronic hip-hop instrumentals.

Glacier prioritizes her musical growth, and sees the accolades as a second priority.

“Me making it, is having the luxury to create,” Glacier said in an interview with Crack Magazine. “Once I have that space, I won’t need anything else.”

Now, Glacier has paid enough dues to have earned some leeway to create what she wants to create. Her new record label, Young, has allowed her that freedom, which she’s wasted no time taking advantage of.

Glacier made her directorial debut with the music video for “Money Shows,” which — at the time — was released in the “Like A Ribbon” EP. She also took the opportunity to shift her musical direction after a handful of years as a professional musician. While growing as an artist, she learned how her music translates to concerts and now better understands what she needs to do to better suit her music for that environment.

In an interview with Glamcult, Glacier expressed the difficulties of her early performances because of how personal the subject matter was on her first album.

“At the moment I wouldn’t feel comfortable being as vulnerable as I was back then,” Glacier said in the interview.

In the same interview, Glacier elaborated on the reasoning behind her new musical direction.

“I think for this next project I wanted it more upbeat because it changes how I interact with the audience when I’m performing it live,” Glacier said. “It gives the audience more room to dance.”

While a brighter atmosphere during Glacier’s more regular performances may be welcoming for new fans, her focus will always be on the music first.

Fans can indulge in five new songs from the “Like A Ribbon” deluxe album out now.

