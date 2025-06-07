The Metrolink Student Adventure Pass must be revived

The Metrolink Student Adventure Pass is a grant-funded pilot program developed to provide free train rides for students across Southern California, and it ends on June 30. The California Department of Transportation’s Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) helped fund the program’s launch in Oct. 2023 with the original intent to last for six months or until the allocated funds were depleted.

From Oct. 2023 to Jan. 2024, student ridership increased from 17% to 24% of total users, with the surge quickly diminishing the available funds. In March 2024, more than 20,000 Southern California students had been on at least one trip in using Student Adventure Pass, more than 247,000 passes in the program had been activated daily and student ridership increased to 59% since March 2023.

The rapid success is a testament to an environmentally-conscious mode of transportation that helps students commute conveniently, safely and stress-free. Ending it now would compromise student safety. California must step in and help renew the funds.

The program’s “overwhelming success” is a reason to expand its funding, not eliminate it. Killing the program off just as it’s gaining traction sends the message to students and California taxpayers that public programs are only sustainable as long as no one actually uses them — discouraging the funding and support for future public initiatives.

Students who rely on the Student Adventure Pass have spoken about the relief it has brought them as an equitable and accessible option to travel by. In lifting even a slight financial and logistical burden from their daily lives, the program allows students to focus on their education, work and career goals.

Firstly, continuing the program is a smart move for Metrolink’s future business, introducing the younger generation of students to the convenience of public transit. Doing this early on helps build lifelong loyalty to Metrolink, further ensuring the rail system’s longevity. But as soon as the program ends, new students will not have the same first-hand experience with the program, making them less willing to try riding by train.

In addition, it would also allow California’s government officials to reach their long-term environmental goals of reducing carbon emissions, easing traffic congestion, and creating a more sustainable, accessible transportation network for everyone.

Since Metrolink has long championed sustainability through cleaner, greener rail travel, being the first passenger rail system in the U.S. to operate trains powered by renewable fuel, Metrolink reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional diesel. In addition, they encourage ridership on Earth Day with free fares to incentivize commuters to travel by eco-friendly transportation. As such, in having a number of ongoing environmental efforts like these, removing the Student Adventure Pass would only set them back in making sustainable travel accessible to the next generation of riders and fueling their sustainability goals.

Students don’t deserve to be let down. Many California students already pay steep transportation fees, and they will continue to pay after the Student Adventure pass’ termination but with reduced access to transportation.

At UC Irvine, annual costs for transportation can range from an estimated $943 to $2,998 depending on where students live. And that’s before factoring in UCI’s mandatory $155 Anteater Express fee.

The program’s budget cuts are related to broader California state budget tightening, much of which is being shaped by President Donald Trump’s policy goals. Public transit funding should not be subjected to federal and state budget cuts like these.

Metrolink has made clear it cannot afford to continue the program alone, and it has tried their best to support students even in facing its own budget constraints. Starting July 1, Metrolink will introduce a new 50% discount for students, doubling the previous 25% discount offered before the pilot began.

While Metrolink is providing a 50% discount, an amazing and generous relief from Metrolink alone, state and federal budgets are no longer covering the remaining half of the fare. If California is serious about tackling climate change and supporting students’ well-being, then restoring and expanding this program should be a no-brainer. The program needs to be strengthened with the support of the state to continue aiding in reducing student financial stress and promoting sustainable transit.

Julia Kremenetsky is an Opinion Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at jkremene@uci.edu.

Edited by Joshua Gonzales