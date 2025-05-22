Theater Thursday: ‘Friendship’ is a hysterical dissection of male bonding

There are many appealing things about actor Tim Robinson and his unorthodox brand of comedy, chief among them being his ability to seamlessly portray the archetypal socially inept reject we’ve all seen within ourselves. His new film “Friendship” had a limited release on May 9 and will be released nationwide in theaters on May 23.

Whether as a wallflower at a party, a third wheel at a gathering or a loner who deems UCI to be socially dead before attempting to put yourself out there, the feeling of not fitting in is an inherent aspect of the human condition. Robinson has mastered depicting this through goofy scenarios in his Netflix series “I Think You Should Leave.” In “Friendship,” he translates his signature style from the small screen to the silver screen with the same bumbling grit.

The film follows Craig (Tim Robinson), a peculiar family man. He lives a dream life on paper — owning a large suburban home, married to a loving wife (Kate Mara), raising a respectable son (Jack Dylan Grazer) and working a well-paying corporate job.

This facade of the American dream is quickly dismantled, however, as Craig grows distant from his family and frustrated at work.

His disillusionment with the world abruptly ends when he meets Austin (Paul Rudd), a charming meteorologist who is everything Craig aspires to be. They form a bromance that, for Craig at least, quickly turns into codependency. After a few bizarre hangouts, Austin decides to end their friendship, causing things to spiral out of control as Craig tries to win Austin back.

Craig is clearly insane in the head, yet he displays his inner conflicts with striking authenticity. Through his crazy antics, filmmaker Andrew DeYoung constantly reminds audiences that Craig is human like us, primarily through scenes revolving around his insecurities and social anxiety.

While the road DeYoung takes to get there is admittedly goofy, with the film unfolding more like a long series of sketches from “I Think You Should Leave” than a traditional narrative, the result is nonetheless relatable. The relatability of the film is also due to Craig’s story being nothing new, with films like “The Cable Guy” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” telling a similar cautionary tale. We’ve all known someone like Austin, but it’s Craig’s impulsivity that helps keep things fresh.

The materialization of his rash thoughts makes the film truly special. Each scene is chock-full of gags and jokes, mostly courtesy of Robinson.

Though it’s a sense of humor that’s not for everyone, it’ll make those who embrace zaniness belly laugh until they cry. The best part of the film is that nearly none of the jokes fall flat. Even the most cringe-inducing scenes have a certain charm that won’t allow you to look away from the screen. From a simple facial expression to a peculiar line delivery, the film never fails to feel awkward in the most hilarious way.

Watching “Friendship” in a crowd further elevates the film’s humor. Seeing it at the cinema allows you to fully appreciate the cinematography and score. It beautifully complements the film’s tone, with its slice-of-life visual aesthetic paired with music that fluctuates between chaotic and soothing. The editing also plays into these drastic tonal shifts, occasionally featuring abrupt cuts and edits that are more akin to experimental filmmaking than a standard approach.

While the style is jarring at first, it is never executed without clear intent. The harsh edits and loud score often coincide with Craig’s worsening emotional state, as does the generic cinematography depicting his cookie-cutter suburban life as it begins collapsing.

While much of “Friendship” feels like a sprawling detective board of silly anecdotes building toward a larger theme, DeYoung threads the red string that connects all these clues in the end. His vision gets better the longer it transpires. The more Craig’s loneliness grows, the more amusing the film is.

While it sometimes feels cruel, DeYoung’s film rarely comes off as mean-spirited toward Craig and socially awkward individuals. His work explores a social concept in the most humorous way possible, serving as further testament to Robinson’s unique satirization of life.

“Friendship” is an overall breath of fresh air in a tiring month for movies. Craig himself might want to see the new Marvel release, but you’re probably better off watching this comedic gem instead.

Jacob Bernardino is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. He can be reached at bernarj2@uci.edu.

Edited by Lillian Dunn and Jaheem Conley.