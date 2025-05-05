New University welcomes its next managing editor

On April 28, New University voted for a new managing editor, Kaelyn Kwon, for the 2025-26 school year.

Applications for the managing editor position were open to all New University staff members and closed April 27. Elections were held during New University’s pitch meeting and staff and board members voted on April 28. The results were announced to staff at the same meeting by 2024-25 Managing Editor Trista Lara.

Kwon is currently the 2024-25 features editor. She will succeed current managing editors Lara and Jacob Ramos.

Kwon first joined New University in summer 2024 as an assistant news editor. Her term as features editor will conclude at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

