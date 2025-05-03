Courts condemn Trump visa revocations, ‘Know Your Rights’ session held

A federal judge condemned the Trump administration’s revocation of student visas in a court hearing on April 29. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the names of 1.3 million international students were run through the National Crime Information Center to delegate April’s visa revocations in the same hearing.

This week’s court hearing follows a period of increased revocation of student visas, with The New York Times reporting the cancellation of 1,500 visas at 222 schools nationwide, along with removal of student records in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Since the wave of visa terminations began, international students and advocacy groups have mounted legal challenges against government action. The Washington Post reported that at least 65 lawsuits had been filed on behalf of hundreds of students whose SEVIS records were terminated.

According to NPR on April 25, Trump administration lawyers responded to these legal challenges, announcing in a court hearing that they would restore the previously terminated SEVIS records of hundreds of international students. In the same court hearing in Washington, D.C., government lawyer Joseph Carilli stated that the administration will be adopting a new formal policy for revoking records in the database, leaving international students unsure about their future status.

In an effort to help international students understand their legal rights, the UCI International Center held an informational session on April 24 covering risks to students’ legal status under the Trump administration. Bernard Wolfsdorf, managing partner at WR Immigration and former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, led the session.

More than 350 UCI students and faculty attended the “Know Your Rights” presentation, many of whom raised concerns over future risks to their legal statuses.

“I know this is a very challenging time for our international population,” said Archana Sheth, associate director of the UCI International Center at the presentation.

In an April 8 statement, University of California (UC) President Michael V. Drake confirmed that approximately 50 students had been impacted across the UC system. UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman recognized that student’s visas were revoked but did not specify a number. New University is unable to confirm the exact number of UCI students who experienced visa revocations, and those whose visas have been reinstated.

Wolfsdorf began his address by emphasizing that those who maintain lawful status and comply with U.S. laws are not at risk of visa revocation.

“My message today is a message of hope,” Wolfsdorf said at the meeting. “If you focus on your studies and you don’t break the law, the chances of termination are close to zero.”

Despite the positive tone, a major focus of the meeting was caution that even relatively minor offenses can put visa and green card holders at risk. Wolfsdorf cited cases in which petty theft, marijuana use, traffic citations and unauthorized employment had jeopardized his clients’ immigration status or led to revocation.

“Your rights are limited,” Wolfsdorf said. “If the speed limit is 55, you have to drive at 54.”

During the meeting, many students voiced concerns about traveling abroad and potential encounters with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers upon reentry. Wolfsdorf cautioned that traveling could carry risks, as legal protections at the border are limited.

“They can ask for your phone, they can start reading your postings, they can search,” he said. “There is no right to an attorney at a port of entry because you haven’t been admitted. Therefore, the U.S. Constitution does not apply.”

International travel for some foreign students could be further complicated by a proposed Trump administration travel ban, similar to the one enacted in 2017. The New York Times reported that the proposed ban could affect travel from up to 43 countries, categorized in three tiers based on perceived security risks. Eleven countries would have citizens fully barred from entering, 10 would have travel significantly restricted and 22 would be given 60 days to comply with U.S. demands. The Trump administration has not publicly confirmed details of any new travel restrictions.

Graphic by Niko Wilson / Staff. Data from The New York Times.

Wolfsdorf also warned of the risk of participation in campus protests, explaining that the Trump administration views pro-Palestinian support as a threat to U.S. interests.

In a fact sheet regarding a Jan. 25 executive order to combat antisemitism, the White House quoted President Trump’s stance against pro-Palestinian student activity.

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: Come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump stated. “I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”

Multiple international protesters have not only had visas terminated but have also been detained, including high-profile examples such as Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. A Department of Homeland Security report states that Khalil’s “presence or activities in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

Wolfsdorf cautioned that this reasoning can be broadly applied, putting foreign visa holders at risk if their speech is perceived as supporting Hamas. He emphasized that even minimal involvement in protests could carry serious consequences.

“For those people who’ve been involved in the protest movement, it’s a difficult situation that you’re in.” Wolfsdorf said. “If campus police or other police ask you to disperse, I know you might be in the wrong place at the wrong time — get out of there.”

In addition to concerns about participating in public demonstrations, university officials warned that students’ online activity could be monitored and potentially used as evidence. The UCI International Center updated its Immigration Policy Updates site on April 17, advising international students to “be mindful of your social and public media presence, as DHS and other federal agencies may use social media or other publicly available information on decisions related to entry, visas, USCIS adjudications as well as for the basis of enforcement actions.”

Wolfsdorf discussed the rights that foreign students have even if their SEVIS record is terminated, explaining that students must immediately stop working, as unlawful employment puts their ability to remain in the United States at risk. He said his firm had successfully filed temporary restraining orders on behalf of students whose SEVIS records were canceled, prohibiting the students from being deported while their legal challenge to restore their SEVIS records moved forward.

Additionally, no matter their SEVIS status, students still retain constitutional protections while inside the United States. Under the protections of the Fourth and Fifth Amendments, Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot legally enter a residence without a judicial warrant, and students have the right to remain silent if questioned by immigration officers.

Wolfsdorf and the UCI International Center did not respond to a New University request for comment.

Niko Wilson is a News Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. He can be reached at nikow@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley.