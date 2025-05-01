Tariff policies are threatening the U.S. healthcare system

America’s healthcare is facing a new challenge — tariffs. In the past weeks, Trump initiated a universal 10% tariff on almost all imported goods, attempting to encourage more manufacturing in the United States. Many essential medical supplies that patients and hospitals heavily rely on — such as medications, personal protective equipment and IV equipment — are obtained from India and China. Increasing the tariffs can cause these critical items to inflate in price, creating a more significant financial hardship for the patients who require them the most.

The deterioration of America’s healthcare system is already placing additional stress on U.S. citizens who struggle to find sufficient coverage for medical expenses. Trump’s tariffs will further exacerbate rising prices and add more financial burdens on individuals who rely on government healthcare.

Since many medications are imported from outside countries, rising prices are causing additional setbacks in healthcare by driving up costs for patients. A significant portion of the U.S. supply of generic drugs — lower-cost alternatives to brand-name medications — is imported from countries like India, accounting for about 90% of all prescription drug use in the United States. According to the BBC, Indian drugmakers have acknowledged that Trump’s new tariffs will force them to raise their prices, ultimately increasing pharmaceutical costs.

Imported pharmaceutical prices have remained affordable for many years due to the 1995 World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement, which was established to support cost-effective access to healthcare according to the BBC. Prior to this agreement, the U.S. levied few or no tariffs on fully manufactured pharmaceuticals

While many U.S. citizens may hope that increasing domestic manufacturing of healthcare goods will lead to lower medical bills, that outcome is not guaranteed. Although Trump has stated that one of his goals is to implement a general public health plan aimed at improving the nation’s overall health, the practicality and effectiveness of such a plan remain uncertain. Manufacturing healthcare products in the U.S. could actually raise production costs, potentially leading to higher prices rather than lower ones. Without clear details or funding strategies, a general public health plan may fall short of providing truly affordable care to those who need it most.

These plans can offer hope to U.S. citizens with limited healthcare coverage — such as those whose insurance barely covers an annual check-up — by alleviating financial concerns during times of urgent medical need. That said, Trump’s new tariffs will delay these plans until there is an increasing rate of manufactured goods being purchased in the United States.

If there aren’t quick adaptations to healthcare-manufactured goods, then Trump’s new tariffs are putting citizens with diagnosed medical conditions at risk. U.S. citizens who require goods such as insulin pumps and pacemakers are at a heightened risk of paying more for their medical equipment now than before the tariffs were imposed.

According to Forbes, Erik Wexler — CEO of Providence, a nonprofit Catholic health system near Seattle — said the Trump administration’s policies and new tariffs will debilitate the United States’ healthcare system even more. Wexler argues that the administration’s policies could trigger a national crisis, as Medicaid may be unable to cover the bulk of medical expenses for those most in need.

Trump’s new tariffs also affect companies that manufacture healthcare devices. His push to increase domestic manufacturing also requires more Food and Drug Administration approvals at all manufacturing facilities. This could critically impact the healthcare system, as not all facilities are guaranteed FDA approval — potentially endangering U.S. citizens who depend on medical devices.

This economic pressure could extend healthcare disparities, disproportionately impacting low-income individuals, the elderly and those living with chronic conditions. If the U.S. doesn’t quickly adjust its manufacturing and approval processes, the push to make more medical supplies domestically could end up hurting public health instead of helping it.

If nothing is done, the shift in Trump’s administration policy could make it harder for the U.S. to address health emergencies and cause citizens to question the government’s commitment to its healthcare system. What we decide today will affect not only the prices of healthcare but also who can access it in the future. Although Trump’s tariffs aim to strengthen U.S. manufacturing, they could harm the healthcare system if their specific requirements remain ignored.

Maya Berger is an Opinion Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at bergerm2@uci.edu.

Edited by Rebecca Do and Jaheem Conley.