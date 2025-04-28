Out of funds, out of time: Journalism’s race to survive 

The White House has drafted a proposal, set to be introduced on April 28, that would strip $1.1 billion in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). According to WBUR, Boston’s NPR affiliate, this federal cut is equivalent to two years’ of funding. On March 26, a Pew Research poll reported that 20% of U.S. adults say NPR is their regular news source, while 21% say the same for PBS. The weakening of public broadcasting reflects a broader decline in journalism, threatening to take away free access to news.

This funding cut will jeopardize the availability of unbiased, reliable journalism, leaving the public with fewer options for quality news and information. Without organizations like NPR and PBS, millions of Americans are more vulnerable to misinformation from unreliable, AI sources. This increases the likelihood of exploitative headlines and threatens the public’s awareness of current events.

NPR reaches millions of Americans each day. The non-profit organization and its network of member stations deliver trusted news and human-centered stories that connect local, national and global perspectives. PBS and its member stations, “America’s largest classroom,” provide a leading platform for the arts and a reliable source for global affairs. PBS’s educational mission plays a crucial role in raising awareness of the world in an age-appropriate context. These non-profit organizations rely on the CPB to continue delivering free, reliable and educational content to millions of Americans.

The CPB is an independent nonprofit organization that is congressionally authorized by the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. It plays a vital role in supporting public media stations such as NPR and PBS, specifically in communities that lack free access to reliable, unbiased news sources. Federal funding allows NPR and PBS to remain non-commercial and accessible while focusing on public service instead of profit.

Oddly enough, the funding meant to uphold unbiased journalism is now being portrayed as favoritism.

On April 1, President Trump posted on Truth Social and X, “REPUBLICANS MUST DEFUND AND TOTALLY DISASSOCIATE THEMSELVES FROM NPR & PBS, THE RADICAL LEFT ‘MONSTERS’ THAT SO BADLY HURT OUR COUNTRY!” Trump is attempting to portray NPR and PBS as public media organizations that are pushing against his agenda. By framing them this way, he is paving the way for defunding and silencing reliable journalism.

On July 7, 2021, the NPR “Impartiality” statement was revised to highlight that the organization withholds the publication of personal opinions in its work. NPR and PBS provide coverage that truthfully represents global affairs. Trump’s statement aims to persuade listeners that these public radio organizations are untrustworthy and undeserving of federal support.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also announced that applications are now open for all types of media — including podcasters, social media influencers, independent journalists and content creators — to apply for the “new media seat.” This move signals a shift in how the administration defines legitimate media, broadening access to those outside traditional journalism. While it may encourage diverse narratives, it also risks diminishing the credibility and authority of established news sources.

The rise in right-wing extremism from podcasters and influencers has dominated the world of news on social media. On November 18, 2024, a Pew Research study reported that 27% of news influencers identify as conservative, while 21% identify as liberal. Expanding the network of Republican influencers and content creators could help reinforce right-wing viewpoints across social media platforms, especially with Leavitt’s announcement of the “new media seat.”

The White House currently favors the increase of Republican influencers and content creators to help maintain right-wing propaganda across social media platforms.

Opening White House press briefings to various content creators undermines the news industry, sending a message to organizations like NPR and PBS that their role in sharing accurate information is no longer valued or necessary. These stations play vital roles in reporting on a wide range of stories, from major presidential decisions to local events happening near their member stations. Trump’s claim that they are intentionally working against his administration is unsupported, as these news organizations report on a wide range of topics — both positive and negative — with journalistic integrity.

Trump’s undermining of journalism poses a significant threat to democracy, as free and independent press organizations are pivotal for holding those in power accountable.

In light of recent attention, NPR released an article outlining the process its journalists use to continue delivering news to the public in an unbiased and responsible manner. According to NPR, this process, often referred to as “the protocol” in the newsroom, involves a small group of journalists who separate themselves from the rest of the team to maintain objectivity and ensure that their reporting remains free from internal influence. The emphasis of organizations taking extra precautions when reporting on themselves highlights the professionalism that nonprofits like NPR continue to uphold, even in the face of recent challenges.

Cutting federal funding for the CPB could have devastating effects on the future of independent and unbiased journalism in America. By targeting public media organizations, the administration undermines not only their ability to provide essential news but also the broader role that these institutions play in ensuring a well-informed and educated public.

As anti-intellectualism spreads, defending journalism becomes crucial for preserving truth and ensuring awareness within the public. For many Americans, especially those without access to commercial media, this funding loss would further limit access to reliable information. This poses innumerable impacts to communities nationwide.

Audiences increasingly turn to social media for headlines, which makes the steady presence of NPR and PBS more vital than ever. Free from corporate ownership and advertising pressures, these organizations deliver in-depth, unbiased reporting on the issues that shape our communities. If federal funding diminishes, audiences will face a shortage of trustworthy information, making them more prone to misinformation and exploitative headlines.

Maya Berger is an Opinion Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at bergerm2@uci.edu.