New University welcomes Editor-in-Chief Skylar Paxton for a second year

On April 21, New University voted for Skylar Paxton to continue as editor-in-chief of New University for a second year. Paxton has held the position since the beginning of the winter 2024 quarter.

Applications for the editor-in-chief position were open to all New University staff members, as well as the UCI community at large and closed on March 27.

New University staff voted on the applicants on April 21, and the results were announced to staff that day by 2024-25 Managing Editor Trista Lara.

Paxton played a crucial role in New University’s coverage of the UCI Gaza Solidarity Encampment during spring 2024. This spring 2025, she has led the charge to bring print newspapers back to UCI’s community for the first time since 2023.

Paxton has previously held positions as an opinion intern, opinion apprentice, news staff writer, managing editor and editor-in-chief. Her term will conclude at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate